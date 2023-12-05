Conversational AI Market Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 To 2032 | CAGR of 23.4%

The Conversational AI Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.4% by 2028

The conversational AI market is experiencing rapid growth with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to heightened business demands for customer support services, aiming to enhance customer experiences.

A recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean disclosed that the conversational AI market, valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021, is expected to reach around USD 29.9 billion by 2028, driven by the escalating demand for customer support services. This surge in demand spans across sectors like BFSI, media, healthcare, and travel, presenting promising growth avenues for conversational AI technology.

Cloud Deployment and App-Based Integration Fuel Market Expansion

The market is segmented based on deployment into on-premise and cloud. The cloud deployment segment dominates the market due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness, primarily favored by SMEs. Conversely, on-premise deployment, chosen by large enterprises for its advanced security measures, restricts external access to data, contributing to market growth.

In terms of integration modes (web-based, app-based, and telephonic), the app-based segment leads in 2021. Technologies such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri operate via app-based integration. Moreover, the growing number of SME websites and the increased demand for chat services are propelling the growth of the web-based integration mode.

Key Technology Segments and Regional Insights

The conversational AI market, classified based on technology into machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and automatic speech recognition, witnesses NLP commanding the largest market share in 2021. NLP plays a pivotal role in enabling systems to understand and respond to human language, enhancing the overall conversational experience.

Regionally, North America held dominance in 2021, with the Asia-Pacific region projected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to a rising number of SMEs, startups, and the escalating adoption of conversational AI for customer queries and operational efficiency. Europe is also experiencing substantial growth due to the presence of multinational corporations.

COVID-19 Impact and Competitive Landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the conversational AI market growth, with a notable increase in customer service requests through websites and applications. This led organizations to swiftly adopt conversational AI to address the surge in service queries and deliver timely solutions amid challenges faced by human customer care executives.

Key players in the market include Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, among others. The market is dominated by major industry players, yet startups are emerging with significant investment backing. These companies constantly innovate and launch upgrades to maintain a competitive edge. Strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are prevalent in this space.

Analysts provide invaluable insights and guidance for strategic business growth in this dynamic market. Reports encompass growth potential, upcoming trends, market statistics, recent technological trends, industry insights, and competitive dynamics, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

Chatbots

Intelligent Virtual assistants

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Technology

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Banking Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Others

By Mode of Integration

Web-based

App-based

Telephonic

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the conversational AI market are Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Conversica, Inbenta, Creative Virtual, SoundHound, Avaamo, Haptik, Solvvy, MindMeld, and other prominent players. The conversational AI market is highly concentrated with the presence of leading industry players such as Google, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, etc. However, several startups are also emerging and attracting significant investment to expand their presence. The companies constantly launch new upgrades and innovations to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the adoption of market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the conversational AI market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the conversational AI market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

