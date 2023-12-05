Third-Party Logistics Market Demand, Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth Status and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global third party logistics market was valued at USD 1,032 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,656.7 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the projected period.

Third party logistics or 3PL or TPL involves hiring of a third party businesses by an organization for outsourcing elements on its warehousing, distribution, and fulfilment services. Increase in trading activities due to globalization is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rise in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, issues over dependency are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Also, loss of direct control on the logistics is also expected to negatively impact the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic put a unprecedented stress on logistics as well as transportation services. Hence, the pandemic restrained the market growth.

The “Third-Party Logistics Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

include DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Kuehne+Nagel Inc., DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, Fedex Corporation, United Parcel Service (UPS), Panalpina World Transport Ltd, Maersk, and Other Prominent Players.

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is a crucial sector within the broader logistics and supply chain industry, involving stakeholders such as logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. Third-party logistics providers offer an array of services including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, freight forwarding, and value-added services, acting as intermediaries to streamline and optimize supply chain operations.

Several factors contribute to the growth and significance of the 3PL market. Companies increasingly rely on third-party logistics services to gain access to specialized expertise, scale their operations, and adapt to dynamic market demands without substantial capital investment. The globalization of markets, e-commerce expansion, and the need for efficient cross-border transportation have further propelled the demand for 3PL services.

The 3PL market is marked by technological advancements such as the integration of IoT (Internet of Things), data analytics, and automation, enhancing supply chain visibility, efficiency, and responsiveness. Moreover, the emergence of omni-channel retailing and customer-centric logistics solutions has driven the demand for flexible, agile, and customized 3PL services.

Collaborations between 3PL providers and their clients, often supported by long-term partnerships, are fundamental in optimizing logistics operations. These collaborations focus on leveraging technology, data-driven decision-making, and continuous process improvements to drive efficiency, cost reduction, and improved customer satisfaction.

Regulatory changes and the increasing emphasis on sustainability have also influenced the 3PL market. There’s a growing trend toward environmentally friendly practices, including green transportation, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable warehousing solutions, which are becoming critical factors in selecting 3PL partners.

As businesses continue to outsource logistics functions to specialized third-party providers to gain a competitive edge, the Third-Party Logistics market is poised for sustained growth. The industry’s future trajectory will be defined by technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and the ability of 3PL providers to offer scalable, agile, and value-added logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs and challenges of a rapidly changing global supply chain landscape.

The global Third Party Logistics market is segmented the mode of transport, service, and end user.

By Mode of Transport,

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

The roadways segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 44% owing to increasing emphasis on logistics infrastructure. Moreover, the airways segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 8.2% owing to growing preference of air transport owing to speedy transport of goods, especially medical equipment.

By Service,

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

The domestic transportation management segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market owing to growing trade movement among the unloading dock to a warehouse and increasing carrier charges. The dedicated contract carriage (DCC) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 10% during the projected period.

By End User,

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

The technological segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 28% owing to increasing demand of third party logistics by technological companies.

