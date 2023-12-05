Edge Computing Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

The Edge Computing Market Expected to Reach USD 123 Billion by 2028

The edge computing market is experiencing substantial growth with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), driven by the increasing integration of 5G technologies and the development of IT infrastructure in both developed and developing nations. This growth is further propelled by the rising adoption of technologies such as IoT, data analytics, sensors, and machine learning across diverse industry verticals.

A recent study by Report Ocean indicated that the edge computing market, valued at USD 35.8 billion in 2021, is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 19.40%, reaching approximately USD 123.8 billion by 2028. While this market is flourishing due to various factors, challenges such as high data breach risks and extensive storage capacity requirements might restrain its growth.

Anticipated Market Growth Factors

The escalating data volume necessitates reduced latency, a feature efficiently provided by edge computing. This technology offers faster local processing compared to remote data centers, proving especially transformative in sectors like healthcare, where surgeries require both precision and speed. This aspect is expected to drive the demand for edge computing solutions.

Large Enterprise Demand and Vertical Adoption

Large enterprises, benefiting from advanced technologies such as data analytics, big data, and edge computing, hold the largest market share in the edge computing segment. Multinational corporations are increasingly deploying edge computing solutions as they expand into new geographical locations, boosting the overall market.

Segmentation by Verticals and Regional Insights

The manufacturing sector dominates the edge computing market due to increased automation and the adoption of sensors and IoT devices for operational efficiency. Geographically, while North America currently leads, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate. Emerging economies in this region like China, India, and Singapore are becoming significant markets for edge computing, fueled by government IT infrastructure investments and 5G technology penetration.

COVID-19 Impact and Competitive Landscape

The pandemic presented opportunities for edge computing growth, as industries grappled with global restrictions. Enterprises utilized advanced technologies like 5G and edge computing for remote operations and healthcare witnessed increased use for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

Key players in this market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., among others. The market is dominated by major conglomerates, although startups are emerging with small-scale data centers. These companies constantly innovate and adopt strategies like partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Intelligent Virtual assistants Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Others (autonomous vehicles, drones, and gaming)

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Telecommunications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Impact of COVID-19 on Edge Computing Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak provided lucrative growth opportunities to the edge computing market. The global restrictions in the manufacturing and supply chains of various industries posed huge challenges to the operations of industries. To overcome these challenges, the enterprises leveraged advanced technologies including 5G and edge computing for remote monitoring access of their operations. Furthermore, edge computing proved to be useful in the healthcare sector as well owing to the surge in the scope of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ClearBlade, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, General Electric Company, FogHorn Systems, ADLINK Technology Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., EdgeIQ, Juniper Networks Inc., Altran Group, Dell Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Digi International Inc., Sierra Wireless, Belden Inc., Moxa Inc., Atos SE, and other prominent players.

The edge computing market is highly consolidated and concentrated due to the presence of multinational conglomerates such as Cisco, Microsoft, Google, IBM, etc. However, several startups are also emerging with small and micro-scale data centers. The companies constantly launch new products and offerings to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the edge computing market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the edge computing market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

