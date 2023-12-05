Mobile Wallet Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 to 2032

The Mobile Wallet Market Set to Grow with a 25% CAGR by 2028

The global mobile wallet market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by an increasing number of smartphones and rising consumer awareness regarding the convenience of mobile-based payment options.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, projects the global mobile wallet market to expand at a 25% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. This growth is attributed to the heightened penetration of smartphones and internet access. Additionally, the uptake of mobile wallets among small and medium-sized enterprises and local businesses is anticipated to further propel market growth. The ongoing launches of mobile wallets by banks, tech companies, and others offering attractive discounts and cashback schemes will likely provide significant growth avenues in the coming years.

Market Drivers: E-commerce and Innovations

The burgeoning e-commerce sector plays a pivotal role in driving the mobile wallet market forward. Online shopping applications that automatically save user payment details facilitate convenient subsequent transactions. Leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart have launched their in-built mobile wallets, offering substantial discounts on online transactions, while others form partnerships with banks and providers to offer deals and discounts, effectively boosting market growth.

Innovative features and constant updates to enhance user experience are anticipated to contribute to market expansion. Companies invest substantially in research and development to introduce new features and user-friendly interfaces. For instance, Vibes recently launched “Mobile Wallet as a Channel,” a platform enabling retailers to utilize native mobile wallet apps and offering real-time messaging features.

Segmentation and Regional Insights

The global mobile wallet market, segmented by technology into NFC, optical/QR code, digital, and text-based, shows NFC technology holding the largest market share. NFC technology, commonly used for in-store payments, facilitates communication between devices. Mobile wallet platforms like Google Pay utilize NFC for contactless payments, ensuring secure encrypted transactions and significantly contributing to market growth.

Geographically, while North America leads, regions such as the Middle East are witnessing substantial growth. Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Egypt have seen a significant surge in mobile wallet use, particularly in e-commerce transactions. The Middle East’s flourishing e-commerce industry is expected to drive the mobile wallet market in the region.

COVID-19 Impact and Competitive Landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic presented significant growth opportunities for the mobile wallet market. Business operations were hindered due to lockdowns, leading to increased dependence on mobile wallets to sustain cash flow. Moreover, the surge in e-commerce usage further accelerated mobile wallet adoption, given their facilitation of contactless payments, in line with social distancing norms.

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., VISA Inc., American Express Banking Corp., PayPal Holdings, Inc., and others. Although a few major players dominate the market, new entrants face challenges due to the presence of established global industry participants. Leading companies offer discounts, invest in R&D, and actively pursue partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the mobile wallet market are Amazon Web Services Inc., VISA Inc., American Express Banking Corp., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Alipay.com, Google Inc., AT&T Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Wells Fargo & Company, Tencent Holdings Limited, Barclays plc, Skrill Ltd., Due Inc., One Communications Limited, First Data Corporation, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., ICICI Bank Limited, and other prominent players.

The market is highly concentrated and dominated by a handful of players such as PayPal, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, etc. The presence of global industry participants makes the market dense for the new entrants. The companies offer discounts to grab customers attention and significantly invest in R&D activities to launch attractive features. They also prominently adopt organic market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., to stay ahead in the competition.

