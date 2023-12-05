Automotive Telematics Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global automotive telematics market held a market value of USD 37,102.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 123,487.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The “Automotive Telematics Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Automotive telematics is a communication technology for the automobile industry which is based on the information flowing to and generated from the vehicles through wireless networks. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery coupled with the favourable government initiatives and the rising technology penetration.

Despite the driving factors the increased communication, leading to security and privacy concern are expected to hinder the market growth. The automotive telematics assisted in reducing the fleet costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped in boosting the growth in the market.

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, LG Electronics, Verizon, Harman International, Delphi Automotive Plc, Visteon Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Tomtom International BV, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Trimble Inc, AT&T, Octo Telematics, Airbiquity Inc., Masternaut Limited, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Box Telematics, Act Soft, and Other Prominent Players.

The Automotive Telematics market is a crucial sector within the automotive industry, encompassing stakeholders such as vehicle manufacturers, technology providers, telecommunications companies, and consumers. This market segment focuses on the integration of telecommunications and information technology to enable connectivity and data transmission in vehicles, revolutionizing the way vehicles operate and are managed.

Several factors contribute to the dynamics of the Automotive Telematics market. The increasing demand for connected cars and the evolution towards autonomous driving are major drivers propelling the adoption of telematics systems. These systems offer various functionalities including vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, infotainment, navigation, real-time traffic information, and safety and security services, enhancing driver convenience, safety, and overall driving experience.

Technological advancements in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication systems, alongside the integration of sensors and IoT devices within vehicles, significantly shape the Automotive Telematics market. These innovations enable seamless connectivity, data exchange, and the transmission of critical information between vehicles and the surrounding infrastructure, contributing to enhanced safety and efficiency on the roads.

Collaborations between automotive manufacturers, technology companies, and telecommunications providers are essential in advancing telematics solutions. Partnerships often involve joint research and development efforts aimed at creating innovative telematics platforms, addressing cybersecurity concerns, and ensuring interoperability among various systems.

Regulatory mandates and industry standards play a crucial role in the growth of the Automotive Telematics market. Governments worldwide are implementing regulations related to vehicle safety, emissions, and connectivity, which are driving the integration of telematics solutions in vehicles. Additionally, consumer demand for advanced features and personalized services in vehicles further fuels the market expansion.

Furthermore, market dynamics in the Automotive Telematics sector are influenced by factors such as data privacy concerns, market competition, and evolving consumer preferences. As the automotive industry continues to embrace connectivity and digitalization, the Automotive Telematics market is expected to witness continuous innovation, offering advanced services and functionalities that cater to the changing needs of consumers and contribute to the advancement of smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation systems.

The global automotive telematics market is segmented into component, application, vehicle type, connectivity, and channel.

By Component,

• Hardware

o Self-contained Telematics Units (TCU)

o GPS Devices

• Software Platform

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation

o Maintenance

o Telematics as a Service

The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 68% owing to the rising demand for GPS devices in automotive telematics. Within the segment, the GPS devices segment is expected to surpass a market volume of 370,465.2 thousand units in 2027. Within the services segment, the maintenance segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21%.

By Application,

• Automatic Crash Notification

• Billing Services

• Driver Behavior

• Emergency Calling

• Insurance Risk Assessment

• Navigation

• On-Road Assistance

• Remote Diagnostics

• Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

• Others

The vehicle tracking/recovery (fleet management) is expected to hold the largest market share of around 25% owing to the fuel efficiency and decrease in the cost of running a business. The on-road assistance segment is estimated to cross a market value of around USD 9,700 million by 2025.

By Vehicle Type,

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Car

o Electric Vehicles

o ICE Vehicles

• Heavy Vehicles

• Two-Wheeler

• Others

The passenger car segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to high demand of automotive telematics in passenger cars. Within this segment, the electric vehicles segment grew at a CAGR of about 21.3% owing to rising adoption of electric vehicles globally.

By Connectivity,

• Satellite

• Cellular

The satellite segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to rising adoption of satellite connectivity over cellular connectivity for automotive telematics.

By Channel,

• Aftermarket

• OEMs

The OEMs segment held the largest market share owing to increasing usage of automotive telematics in the OEMs segment as compared to the aftermarket segment. However, the aftermarket segment is also estimated to grow at significant rates during the forecast period.

