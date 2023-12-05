Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, and Forecast 2023-2032

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Set to Reach USD 3,075 Million by 2028

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is witnessing substantial growth due to the escalating adoption of cloud computing and the need for efficient data center management to curtail energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency. Despite these advancements, impediments like the initial high costs and the absence of cutting-edge equipment such as data-tracking sensors might hinder market growth.

As per a recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market amassed USD 1,741.85 million in 2021. Anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the 2022-2028 forecast period, the market is poised to reach USD 3,075.80 million by 2028.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR465

Key Drivers and Technology Trends

Amid rising concerns about high-power consumption by IT components, the demand for DCIM solutions emphasizing energy efficiency is on the rise. The surging power densities in chips and racks, driven by increasing enterprise workloads with cloud and AI applications, are prompting data center operators to focus on energy-efficient cooling solutions. The management of cooling systems plays a pivotal role in handling IT infrastructure overheating, minimizing system failures, and downtime. DCIM systems offering optimal thermal control are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period.

Expanding Adoption of Colocation Data Centers

Colocation data centers, especially in emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea, are gaining immense traction. These services are cost-effective and efficiently handle high data loads, particularly suitable for small and medium businesses. The burgeoning colocation data center industry presents significant growth opportunities for the global DCIM market. Providers are increasingly leveraging DCIM software to bolster center efficiency and widen profit margins.

Rise in Data Volume and Its Impact on Market Growth

The upsurge in digital service utilization, such as online purchasing, video-on-demand, and digital payments, has led to an exponential increase in data traffic. Consequently, various industries are constructing infrastructure to store, process, and manage data more rapidly. Many businesses, facing challenges in building an in-house IT facility due to high costs and expertise requirements, opt for data center colocation services to ensure data security and network connectivity for enhanced profitability.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

The pandemic underscored the pivotal role of data centers in modern society. As the crisis unfolded, data centers served as a safety net for the global economy, facilitating a significant shift to online services for businesses, educational institutions, and non-profits. With increased disruptions and digital adoption, organizations experienced a surge in information flow. The pandemic accelerated the demand for IT infrastructure due to increased cloud usage and technological advancements.

Regional Insights and Market Landscape

North America holds the largest share in the global DCIM market, attributed to the significant number of data centers in the region. The region’s emphasis on energy-efficient data centers is expected to fuel demand for DCIM solutions further. The United States and Canada, key countries in the DCIM market, house major vendors and existing data centers, driving market expansion. Cloud computing’s advent has led to the construction of more data centers, amplifying investments in new hyperscale data centers, thereby stimulating market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR465

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Asset Management

Deployment Mode Planning

Power Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Business Intelligence And Analytics

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

OnPremises

By Data Center Type

Enterprise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Cloud and Edge Data Center

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Government

IT And Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market are Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp, Panduit, CommScope Inc. (iTRACS Corporation Inc), RF Code, SolarWinds, Nlyte Software Inc, Stulz GmbH, Rackwise, FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls International PLC, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Siemens AG, Modius, Sunbird Software, Delta Electronics, Raritan, Inc, Stulz GmbH, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR465

Harnessing Business Opportunities

For businesses aiming to thrive in this digital economy, establishing robust internal control networks is pivotal. The escalation in data consumption and generation demands a robust data infrastructure. Cloud adoption, digital transformation, and social media usage continue to fuel demand for DCIM solutions, further bolstered by advancements like 5G, AI, and IoT.

To seize growth prospects, it’s crucial to navigate through the ever-evolving landscape of DCIM, leveraging insights and market intelligence to drive informed strategic decisions.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction

Comprehensive Analysis

Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Detailed Company Profiles

Future Market Outlook

Industry Analysis

Value Chain Insights

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR465