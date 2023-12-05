Solar Street Lighting Market Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global solar street lighting market held a market value of USD 3,972 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 15,716.4 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 17.12% during the forecast period.

The solar street lighting industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing focus on smart city building, rising inclination towards solar energy and other green and clean energy initiatives, and the rising support from government and non-government agencies. For instance, in September 2018, South Korea signed a Letter of Intent with Malaysia, to build a smart city in Kota Kinabalu, capital of Sabah, Malaysia. Such moves aid the market growth heavily.

The increasing strategic moves by the prominent players is boosting the market growth. For instance, in January 2020, SolarOne Solutions Inc., a US-based company, has been selected by the Eagle Butte community Center to install 80 off-grid solar streetlights. The former companys off-grid solar street lights run wholly on solar energy, and consequently have a zero-carbon footprint.

The “Solar Street Lighting Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

The prominent players operating in the global solar street lighting market include Acuity Brands, Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bridgelux Inc., Cooper Lighting, LLC, Dragons Breath Solar, Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd., Omega Solar, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Signify Holding BV, Sol Inc., Solar Street Lights USA, Solektra International LLC, Sunna Design, Urja Global Ltd., and VerySol Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Solar Street Lighting market represents a pivotal segment within the broader solar energy industry, involving stakeholders such as solar lighting manufacturers, urban planners, municipalities, governments, and environmental organizations. This market is focused on providing sustainable and energy-efficient outdoor lighting solutions powered by solar energy, catering to street lighting needs in various urban and rural areas globally.

Several factors contribute to the dynamics of the Solar Street Lighting market. The increasing emphasis on sustainability, coupled with the rising awareness of environmental issues, drives the demand for renewable energy solutions like solar street lighting. These systems offer significant advantages by harnessing solar power, reducing reliance on conventional grid electricity, and minimizing carbon emissions.

Technological advancements in solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, energy storage systems, LED lighting technology, and smart control systems significantly impact the Solar Street Lighting market. Innovations have led to more efficient solar panels, improved energy storage solutions, and the integration of intelligent lighting control systems, enabling better energy management and performance optimization.

Collaborations and partnerships between solar lighting manufacturers, governments, and local authorities play a vital role in the development and deployment of solar street lighting projects. These collaborations often involve joint initiatives to install solar-powered lighting infrastructure, which improves public safety, enhances visibility, and contributes to the overall sustainability of cities and communities.

Government policies, incentives, and initiatives supporting renewable energy adoption drive the growth of the Solar Street Lighting market. Subsidies, tax credits, and favorable regulations encourage the installation of solar-powered lighting systems, accelerating their deployment across various regions.

Market dynamics are also influenced by factors such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and reliability of solar street lighting systems. As technology continues to advance and manufacturing costs decrease, solar street lighting becomes a more economically viable and sustainable option for outdoor lighting needs.

Segments Overview:

The global solar street lighting market is segmented into type, component, and application.

By Type,

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

The standalone segment held the largest market share of nearly 49% and is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to its growing adoption. The centralized segment volume is estimated to cross 400 million units by 2028.

By Component,

Controller

Lamp

o Compact fluorescent light (CFL)

o Light-emitting diode (LED)

o Metal halide

o Sodium vapor

o Others

Solar Panel

Sensors

o Night & Motion Sensors

o Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery

o Lead acid

o Lithium-Ion

Others

On the basis of lamp sub-segment, the LED segment value is projected to cross USD 650 million in 2023 and hit USD 2,293.6 million by 2030. Moreover, the battery segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

By Application,

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

The parking lot segment volume is anticipated to cross 150 million tons by 2025 owing to the rising applications of solar street lights in parking lot spaces. The playgrounds market value is projected to be nearly 76% of airport runway market size in 2021 and is predicted to grow till 80% in 2030.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

