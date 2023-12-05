Mobile Edge Computing Market 2023-2030: Comprehensive Analysis and Growth Insights

Report Ocean has recently unveiled an extensive report on the Mobile Edge Computing market, providing valuable insights into various factors influencing market growth. The report covers essential information on market restraints, drivers, and opportunities, offering readers a profound understanding of market dynamics. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry developments and trends shaping the Mobile Edge Computing market, catering to businesses and stakeholders.

Key Market Insights:

The global mobile edge computing market size reached US$ 732.9 million in 2021.

It is projected to grow to US$ 1.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Ground-breaking Method – Mobile Edge Computing: Mobile edge computing is a revolutionary approach facilitating cloud computing systems. It refers to mechanisms allowing computing at the network’s edge.

Factors Influencing the Market:

IoT and Cloud Computing: With businesses increasingly relying on cloud computing and storage solutions, the growth of data due to IoT has become significant. The economic viability of shifting the entire IT sector to the cloud is a concern, driving the need for edge computing resources. Autonomous Vehicles: The growing popularity of autonomous vehicles creates opportunities for the edge computing market. Mobile edge computing enables more effective and precise use of data gathered by autonomous vehicles, speeding up data processing and reducing unnecessary data transfer.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The automotive industry saw a revenue drop due to COVID-19, affecting the mobile edge computing market.

However, the adoption of advanced technology in healthcare and agriculture boosted the market during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominance: North America dominated the mobile edge computing market in terms of revenue and is expected to remain dominant. The region’s steep adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare and agriculture contributes to its leadership.

Market Competitors:

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc. (California, US)

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (California, US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, US)

Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland)

Saguna Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Vapor IO, Inc. (Texas, US)

Vasona Networks, Inc. (California, US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

Component Type: Hardware Software Services Edge-managed Platforms



Industry Vertical: Healthcare Agriculture Energy and Utilities



Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe (Western and Eastern)

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

In conclusion, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market, offering vital insights for businesses and stakeholders to make informed decisions and navigate the evolving landscape.

