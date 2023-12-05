LNG Bunkering Market Growth, Share, Trends, Size, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global LNG bunkering market held a market value of USD 2,212.9 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 25,045.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period.

LNG Bunkering is providing liquefied natural gas fuel to a ship for its own consumption. IMO regulation on sulphur content in the marine fuel is anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, increase in gas exploration and production activities are also estimated to boost market growth.

Despite the driving factors, demand supply gap for LNG bunkering are estimated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a decline in growth due to temporary bans in export and import. However, the market is anticipated to recover from declining revenues in the second half of 2021, owing to rise in demand for LNG as bunker fuel from the maritime transport.

KEY PLAYER

Engie SA, Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, FueLNG Bellina, Gas Natural Fenosa, GazproBneft Marine Bunker LLC, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Kawasaki, Korea Gas Corporation, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sembcorp Marine Ltd., Statoil AS, Skangas AS (Gasum), Total SA, and Toyota Tsusho Corp., among other players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Bunkering market is a significant sector within the maritime and shipping industry, involving stakeholders such as LNG suppliers, shipowners, port authorities, energy companies, and regulatory bodies. This market segment focuses on providing LNG as a marine fuel for vessels, particularly in the shipping industry, as an alternative to traditional marine fuels like heavy fuel oil (HFO) or marine diesel.

Several factors contribute to the dynamics of the LNG Bunkering market. The increasing emphasis on reducing emissions and complying with stringent environmental regulations, such as IMO (International Maritime Organization) regulations for reducing sulfur emissions, drives the demand for cleaner and more sustainable marine fuels like LNG. LNG offers significant environmental benefits, including lower emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter compared to conventional marine fuels.

Technological advancements in LNG storage, transfer, and bunkering infrastructure significantly impact the LNG Bunkering market. Innovations in LNG bunkering vessels, onshore and offshore bunkering facilities, and specialized equipment for safe and efficient LNG transfer contribute to the growth of LNG as a viable marine fuel.

Collaborations and partnerships between LNG suppliers, port operators, and shipping companies are crucial for the development and expansion of LNG bunkering infrastructure. These collaborations often involve joint ventures, investment initiatives, and regulatory efforts aimed at standardizing safety protocols, infrastructure development, and increasing the availability of LNG bunkering services at key ports worldwide.

Government support through incentives, grants, and policies promoting the adoption of cleaner fuels in the maritime sector influences the growth of the LNG Bunkering market. Regulatory initiatives encouraging the use of LNG and other alternative fuels further drive investments and market expansion for LNG bunkering.

Market dynamics also consider factors such as infrastructure development, availability of LNG, pricing, and vessel compatibility with LNG propulsion systems. As the shipping industry continues to seek cleaner fuel alternatives, the LNG Bunkering market is expected to witness sustained growth, with future developments focusing on expanding LNG bunkering infrastructure, technological advancements, and regulatory support to facilitate the widespread adoption of LNG as a marine fuel.

Segments Overview:

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented into product type and application.

By Product Type,

Truck-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Portable Tanks

The truck-to-ship segment accounts for the largest market share of about 60% owing to high adoption of trucks for transportation of marine fuels. The port-to-ship segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of around 44% owing to its rising demand globally.

By Application,

Container Fleet

Tanker Fleet

Cargo Fleet

Ferries

Inland Vessels

Others

