Crab Market Outlook 2032: Size, Trends, Growth, and Business Prospects on a Global Scale

Introduction:

Discover the intricate details influencing the Global Crab Market, exploring factors such as demand, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects. The report delves into the market’s structure, offering insights into global and regional industries, with a focus on key players’ responses to market trends.

Market Valuation and Growth Projection:

The Global Crab Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth, projected at a rate exceeding 6.4% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Driving Forces:

1. Rising Seafood Demand: Fueled by increasing income levels in developing nations, the market gains traction from a surge in seafood demand globally.

2. Aquaculture Expansion: The growing aquaculture sector, coupled with heightened awareness of the health benefits associated with shellfish consumption, contributes significantly to market growth.

Market Statistics and Projections:

1. Seafood Market Insights: In 2021, the global seafood market reached USD 253 billion, with projections indicating growth to USD 336 billion by 2025, according to Statista.

2. Aquaculture Growth: The global aquaculture market, valued at USD 204 billion in 2020, is anticipated to reach USD 262 billion by the end of 2026, as per the International Trade Administration.

3. Changing Income Levels in India: India’s per capita national income is expected to rise from INR 86.65 thousand (USD 1.05 thousand) in FY 2015 to INR 150.33 thousand (USD 1.82 thousand).

Opportunities and Challenges:

1. Shifting Dietary Preferences: Changing consumer preferences, especially among the youth, towards healthier food options present growth opportunities for the Crab Market.

2. Vegan Population Impact: However, the market faces challenges due to the growing vegan population, hindering growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

1. Dominance of Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific leads in market share, driven by robust crab consumption in countries like China and Japan, supported by growing disposable incomes.

2. North America’s Growth Potential: North America anticipates the highest growth rate, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with crab consumption.

Key Market Players and Recent Developments:

1. Major Players:

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Maine Lobster Now LLC

Mazzetta Co LLC

Pacific Cove

Sea Delight LLC

Seaview Crab Co

Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc

Thai Union Group PCL

The JM Clayton Co

2. Noteworthy Collaborations:

In Jan. 2022, Handy Seafood partnered with Old Bay seasoning to launch new seafood products, including crab cakes.

In March 2022, Bumble Bee Foods announced a joint distribution collaboration with Gathered Foods Corporation, producer of Good Catch plant-based seafood.

In-Depth Market Segmentation:

1. Crab Types:

Blue Crab

Chinese Mitten

Gazami Crab

Other Crab Types

2. Forms:

Frozen

Canned

Other Forms

Future Outlook:

Scope and Objectives:

The report aims to define market sizes, forecast values, and provide a comprehensive understanding of both qualitative and quantitative aspects within the Crab Market.

Comprehensive Analysis Chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope, Methodology, and Contents Overview

Chapter 2: Executive Summary and Forecast

Chapter 3: Market Sales, Revenue, and Global Rankings

Chapter 4: Regional Sales and Revenue Analysis

Chapters 5-8: Detailed Regional Sales Segmentation

Chapter 9: Market Trends, Forecasts, and Opportunities

Chapter 10: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 11: Sales Channels, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 12: World Forecast Review for Geographic Regions

Chapter 13: Key Player Analysis

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Responding to Client Inquiries:

COVID-19 and Geopolitical Impact : Yes, we meticulously analyze the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and raw material prices, providing detailed insights into their effects on the global crab Market.

: Yes, we meticulously analyze the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and raw material prices, providing detailed insights into their effects on the global crab Market. Selection of Key Figures : Our approach involves evaluating not only major international players but also smaller and medium-sized regional businesses with significant growth potential. Refer to the Summary for a list of key players.

: Our approach involves evaluating not only major international players but also smaller and medium-sized regional businesses with significant growth potential. Refer to the Summary for a list of key players. Data Sources : Utilizing both primary and secondary data, we conduct in-depth interviews with industry figures and consult annual reports, financial records, and publicly available documents. Refer to the Chapters for a comprehensive list of data sources.

: Utilizing both primary and secondary data, we conduct in-depth interviews with industry figures and consult annual reports, financial records, and publicly available documents. Refer to the Chapters for a comprehensive list of data sources. Customization Options: Yes, our reports are customizable to meet specific requirements, providing clients with tailored insights for more informed decision-making.

