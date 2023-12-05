Hydrogen Market Demand, Size, Share, Top Players, Growth and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global hydrogen market was valued at USD 187,517.3 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 286,789.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach a market volume of about 99,863.7 tons in 2027.

The market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the iron, steel, ammonia, and other value chemicals production where hydrogen plays a prime role. Furthermore, increase in the steam methane reforming (SMR) coupled with rising demand for green & clean fuel are also expected to boost the market growth.

The “Hydrogen Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite these driving factors, the stringent procurement policies by government and high cost associated with hydrogen production are expected to restrain the market growth. Supply chain disruptions and lockdowns hampered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEY PLAYER

Air Liquide International S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Aquahydrex, Atawey, Claind, Cummins, Ergousp, Fuel Cell Energy, Green Hydrogen Systems, Heliogen, Hydrogenics, HyTech Power, Inox, ITM Power, Linde plc, McPhy Energy, Messer Group GmbH, NEL Hydrogen, Plug Power, PowerTap, Showa Denko, Starfire Energy, Taiyo Nippon, Uniper, Weldstar, Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Hydrogen Market represents a transformative sector across various industries, engaging stakeholders such as energy companies, automotive manufacturers, governments, investors, and technology developers. This market segment centers on the production, distribution, and utilization of hydrogen as a versatile, clean energy carrier with the potential to revolutionize sectors like transportation, energy storage, industry, and heating.

Several factors contribute to the dynamics of the Hydrogen Market. The increasing global focus on decarbonization and the transition towards a low-carbon economy drives the demand for hydrogen as a clean energy solution. Hydrogen can be produced through various methods, including electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

Technological advancements in hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies significantly impact the Hydrogen Market. Innovations in electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen storage solutions contribute to improving efficiency, reducing costs, and expanding the applications of hydrogen across industries.

Collaborations and partnerships among industry players, research institutions, and governments are vital drivers of innovation in the Hydrogen Market. Collaborative efforts often involve joint research initiatives, pilot projects, and investment in infrastructure aimed at scaling up hydrogen production and establishing a robust hydrogen supply chain.

Government policies, incentives, and funding supporting the development and adoption of hydrogen technologies play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the Hydrogen Market. Regulatory frameworks promoting clean energy, carbon reduction targets, and financial support accelerate investments and market expansion for hydrogen.

Market dynamics also consider factors such as infrastructure development, cost competitiveness, and technology scalability. Addressing these challenges, such as reducing production costs, improving distribution networks, and establishing international standards for hydrogen, is crucial for unlocking the full potential of hydrogen as a clean energy solution.

Segments Overview:

The global hydrogen market is segmented based on the technology, application, and delivery mode.

By Technology,

Thermal Process

o Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

o Partial Oxidation (POX)

o Coal Gasification

o Biomass Gasification

Electrolytic Process

o SOEC

o SOFC

o PEM

The thermal process is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 85% owing to increasing adoption of this technology for hydrogen production. The electrolytic process is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to growing technological advancements. The PEM or polymer electrolyte membrane segment is expected to cross a market volume of about 2,000 tons by 2027.

By Application,

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Heat Treatment

Transportation

Power Generation

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

o Cell Vehicles

o Cell Ships

o Cell Battery

o Power Generation

o Others

Others

The ammonia production segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50%, as a huge amount of hydrogen generated is consumed in ammonia plants. The renewable energy segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of about 9.2% owing to high usage of hydrogen for production of renewable energy. Within the hydrogen fuel cell segment, the cell battery segment is expected to surpass a market volume of about 678.4 tons by 2027.

By Delivery Mode,

Captive

Merchant

The merchant segment is estimated to account for a dominant share of the market. In this delivery mode, the hydrogen generation process is carried out at a central production facility and then is transported to a consumer using a cylinder truck, pipeline, or a bulk tank.

Regional Overview

