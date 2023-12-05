Sage Extract Market Latest Industry Trends and Future Forecasts for 2023-2032

Global Sage Extract Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Sage Extract Market, valued at approximately USD 4.30 billion in 2021, is expected to witness a healthy growth rate of more than 5.19% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Sage, derived from the Salvia officinalis plant’s leaf, is known for its natural supplement properties and is indigenous to regions surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. The sage leaf contains various beneficial compounds such as tannic acid, ursonic acid, carnosic acid, fumaric acid, niacin, flavones, chlorogenic acid, and caffeic acid.

Health-Promoting Properties

Sage extract exhibits several health-promoting properties, including expectorant, cicatrizant, antifungal, antioxidant, antiseptic, and antibacterial characteristics. Its applications extend to the cosmetics industry, where it is widely used, and the growing pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the preparation of medicines for digestive problems and other disorders such as depression and memory loss.

Market Drivers

The rising demand in the cosmetics industry, as indicated by Statista’s projection of the global cosmetics market reaching USD 131,041.2 million by 2026, is a significant driver for the Sage Extract Market. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry benefits from sage extract in the formulation of medicines for various ailments, further contributing to market growth. The utilization of sage extract in medicinal applications, such as addressing excessive sweating and salivation, underscores its versatility.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominance : Asia Pacific leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the increasing use of sage extract in medicinal products within the region.

: Asia Pacific leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the increasing use of sage extract in medicinal products within the region. North American Growth: North America is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, presenting lucrative opportunities for the global Sage Extract Market.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Sage Extract Market include:

Sibelius

Mountain Rose Herbs

Avoca Inc.

Aphios Corporation

Wuhan Dahua

App Chem-Bio

Greenlife

Shanxi Jinjin

Haotian

Capot

Recent Developments

In 2018, Barrington Nutritionals introduced Sibelius: Sage, a natural extract clinically proven to enhance cognitive performance within an hour of consumption. This development showcases the ongoing innovations within the market.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Nature, End-Use, Region

Segmentation

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (ROLA)

Rest of the World

