Smart Home Appliances Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032

Smart Home Appliances Market Projected to Surge at a 12.1% CAGR till 2028

The smart home appliances market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, primarily due to the expanding internet penetration, rapid technological advancements, wireless communication, augmented smartphone usage, and the swift integration of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, unveiled that the global smart home appliances market achieved a value of USD 31.8 billion in 2021. Projections indicate a substantial growth potential, with the market anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.1%, surging to approximately USD 73.1 billion by 2028. The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing internet penetration, rapid technological advancements, wireless communication, and the escalating use of smartphones. Moreover, the integration of new technologies like IoT, AI, cloud computing, among others, further propels this growth. However, concerns related to data privacy and cybersecurity pose significant challenges that could impede market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR460

Growing Demand for Home Automation Driving Market Growth

The burgeoning popularity of home automation or Smart Home concepts is gaining traction among consumers. The increasing desire for convenience in remote operation and energy-efficient systems is significantly boosting the demand for smart home appliances. Various smart home appliances like smart TVs, lighting solutions, and refrigerators have carved a niche for themselves in the market due to evolving consumer lifestyles. With the introduction of several other smart home appliances, the market is poised for substantial proliferation in the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Online Sales Channels Fuels Market Growth

The smart home appliances market is segmented into direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channels, involving wholesalers, retailers, and distributors, dominate the market share. Post-COVID-19, the online sales channels under indirect sales are expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the emergence of consumer goods websites during this period.

Segmentation by End-User and Regional Insights

In terms of end-users, the residential segment holds the largest market share due to growing consumer interest in home automation and regular use of various home appliances. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness substantial traction in the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region leads the smart home appliances market due to rising consumer disposable income, increased expenditure on smart home appliances, and growing internet penetration and homeownership.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in the demand for smart home products initially. During the lockdown, production and distribution of smart home appliances came to a halt. Semiconductor chip scarcity further hampered manufacturing operations even after the lockdown was lifted. Economic hardships reduced consumer purchasing power, resulting in decreased demand for smart home products.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

Key players in the smart home appliances market include AB Electrolux, Breville Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple Inc., among others. These companies continuously innovate their offerings, invest in R&D, and engage in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Smart Washing Machines

Smart TVs

Smart Air Purifiers

Smart Refrigerators

Others

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

ZigBee

Others (Cellular Technology, Z Wave, Insteon, HomeRF, and EnOcean)

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Other Retail Based Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the smart home appliances market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the smart home appliances market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Seizing Business Opportunities in the Market

For businesses eyeing opportunities in the burgeoning smart home appliances market, consulting analysts can provide essential insights. Understanding growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistical data enables informed decision-making and leverages growth prospects in this dynamically evolving market.

