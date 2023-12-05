Fermented Ingredients Market Growth Projections Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

Global Fermented Ingredients Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Fermented Ingredients Market, valued at approximately USD 23.1 billion in 2021, is poised for robust growth with an anticipated rate exceeding 9.3% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. These ingredients, a result of fermentation, play a crucial role in various industries, including food and beverages, as well as pharmaceutical and industrial applications. The fermentation process involves the conversion of materials such as sugar, starches, and cellulose with the aid of enzymes or microorganisms like yeast and algae.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The growth of the Fermented Ingredients Market is propelled by the increasing demand in the food and beverages industry. Additionally, the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming fermented ingredients is creating a lucrative demand for these products.

Industry Insights

According to Statista, the food and beverages industry in India experienced significant growth, reaching USD 45.97 billion in 2015 from USD 19.82 billion. This growth trajectory is expected to contribute to the expansion of the fermented ingredients market. Technological innovation and the expanding applications of fermented ingredients further present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Challenges

However, stringent regulations pose a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Regional Insights

Europe’s Dominance : Europe leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the increasing consumption of fermented products such as alcohol, yogurt, and cheese.

: Europe leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the increasing consumption of fermented products such as alcohol, yogurt, and cheese. Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing population in countries like India and China, rising per capita income, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of fermented products contribute to the region’s promising growth prospects.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Fermented Ingredients Market include:

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc

Allied Bakeries

Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

Associated British Food (ABF)

Bakels

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

CHR. Hansen A/S

CSK Food Enrichment

Dawn Food Products

Dohler Group

Recent Developments

In 2019, Danisco VEGE, a part of DuPont de Nemours, Inc., launched a range of fermented ingredients in the United States, nurturing plant-based products.

In 2018, Carbery Group introduced Bifipro, a fermented dairy component, in Europe.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Form, Type, Application, Region

Segmentation

By Form:

Liquid

Dry

By Type:

Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Polymers

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Antibiotics

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Use

Other Applications

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (ROLA)

Rest of the World

