Cold Pressed Oil Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2032

Global Cold Pressed Oil Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Cold Pressed Oil Market, valued at approximately USD 27.05 billion in 2021, is poised for a healthy growth rate exceeding 5.70% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Cold pressed oils, obtained by pressing fruits or seeds with modern steel presses, retain aroma, flavor, and nutritional value, making them popular for both culinary and skincare purposes. These oils, known for natural antioxidants, experience increasing demand in the personal care industry and as ingredients in healthy food consumption.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The primary factors driving the Cold Pressed Oil Market include the rising demand in the personal care industry and a growing preference for healthy food consumption. These oils are favored for their high nutritional value and contribute to the increasing market demand worldwide.

Industry Insights

Statista reports the revenue of the personal care industry to be USD 238.90 billion in 2022, with an expected increase to USD 324.70 billion by 2025. Similarly, the market value of healthy food is projected to reach USD 1000 billion by 2026. Cold pressed oils offer opportunities with their zero trans fatty acids and cholesterol-free attributes.

Challenges

However, challenges such as low productivity and consumer allergies may impede market growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America’s Dominance : North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, driven by increasing health awareness, pollution-free alternatives, and a growing preference for an eco-friendly environment.

: North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, driven by increasing health awareness, pollution-free alternatives, and a growing preference for an eco-friendly environment. Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include easy availability of raw materials and increasing health awareness.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Cold Pressed Oil Market include:

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Naissance

Gramiyum

The Healthy Home Economist

FreshMill Oils

Recent Developments

In January 2021, NCR Corporation announced the acquisition of Freshop, enhancing e-commerce capabilities for retailers, particularly small regional supermarket chains.

In December 2018, Marico introduced a new line of cold-pressed virgin coconut oils, “Coco Soul,” known for its natural and farm-fresh foods.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product, Distribution Channel, Region

Segmentation

By Product:

Coconut Oil

Palm Oil

Ground Nut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

