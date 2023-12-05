China ERP Software Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook 2023 To 2032 | 11.6% CAGR

China ERP Software Market Set to Expand at a 11.6% CAGR until 2028

The burgeoning China ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) market is witnessing exponential growth driven by the focused efforts to enhance operational efficiency, curtail production costs, streamline data aggregation for extensive dissemination, and embrace modernized solutions.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, forecasts an impressive CAGR of 11.6% for the China ERP Software Market during 2022-2028.

Elevated Demand for Cloud-based ERP Solutions

The trajectory indicates a widespread adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions, expected to propel market growth significantly. These solutions enable enterprises to store data on shared computing resources, fostering seamless information exchange across departments. Market leaders like Oracle and SAP offer cloud-based ERP solutions encompassing critical operations such as accounting, inventory management, human resources, and CRM. The cloud-based approach facilitates cost-saving measures, reduces hardware requirements, and offers scalability, providing enterprises with agility to optimize operations as technology advances.

Notable Developments in ERP Technology

Unit4’s ERPx for people-centric enterprises and Epicor’s flagship manufacturing ERP tool launched in 2021 underscore the commitment to fortify global footprints and provide cutting-edge technologies to manufacturing entities, signifying a move towards cost-efficient ERP systems.

Segmentation Insights

China ERP Software Market Demand for ERP Software Rises

Segmentation by components into software and services showcases software as the dominant revenue generator. In terms of company size, large corporations hold the major share in the ERP software market.

Offering Segmentation

Segmentation by offering, which encompasses software and services, highlights software as the dominant segment, while services are anticipated to grow at a progressive CAGR due to escalating investment and ERP solution implementations.

Deployment Analysis

Deployment analysis segments the market into cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models. Cloud ERP holds the largest market share, projected to expand due to lower infrastructure costs and adaptability to mobile devices. The hybrid ERP segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by enhanced end-user experiences and investments by major corporations.

Business Functional Analysis (BFA)

ERP solutions’ use across business functions categorizes the market into financial management, human capital management, supply chain management, customer management, inventory and work order management, among others. Financial management dominates the market and is poised to maintain its lead, given the emphasis on streamlined financial processes and compliance adherence.

Organization Size Analysis

The market bifurcation based on organization size into SMEs and large enterprises forecasts steady growth for SMEs, leveraging cost-effective benefits to stay competitive. Nevertheless, large enterprises retain the market’s largest share, owing to increased operational efficiency, productivity, and resource availability.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Industrial/Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Consumer Goods

Transportation

Government

IT/ITeS

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Function

Financial Management

Human Capital Management

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Inventory Order Management

Work Order Management

Others

Regional Insights

Impact of COVID-19 on China ERP Software Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on how businesses operate, from customer behavior to corporate functionality. Manufacturers were forced to quickly shift gears as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, from coping with work-from-home limitations to dealing with significant demand fluctuations and unpredictable supply chains. While various businesses have failed as a result of the crisis, those who are willing to adapt to change and implement new business models are more likely to succeed eventually. Businesses and organizations utilize ERP solutions to scale their manufacturing operations and boost corporate functionality. As a result, the market is gaining momentum.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the China ERP market include Infor, The Sage Group plc, Unit 4, Epicor Software Corporation, Workday, Inc., SYSPRO, Acumatica, Ramco Systems, and QAD Inc. They are focusing on different business strategies to expand their reach in the market.

Regional and COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19’s impact has urged a rapid shift in manufacturing strategies, emphasizing adaptability to sustain operations amid disruptions. ERP solutions have played a pivotal role in scaling manufacturing operations and enhancing corporate functionality, contributing to the market’s momentum.

