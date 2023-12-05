Organic Tea Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth Between 2023 and 2032, Say Analysts

Global Organic Tea Market Overview
Introduction
The Global Organic Tea Market, valued at approximately USD 451.79 million in 2021, is poised for robust growth with an anticipated rate exceeding 16.20% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Organic tea, distinguished by its freedom from synthetic ingredients, including herbicides, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers, experiences increasing demand driven by factors such as growing health awareness and rising disposable income.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
The key drivers of the Organic Tea Market include the surge in health awareness and a rise in disposable income. As people become more health-conscious, the demand for chemical-free and stress-reducing organic tea is on the rise. Additionally, increasing disposable income enhances the purchasing power of consumers, contributing to the market’s growth.
Industry Insights
According to India Brand Equity Foundations, the health sector market in India witnessed substantial growth, reaching USD 372 billion in 2022 from USD 110 billion in 2016. Similarly, in the US, the health sector’s expenditure increased from USD 5.1 trillion in 2019 to USD 5.7 trillion in 2020. Rising disposable income, as indicated by Statista, has seen an increase from USD 1567.8 billion in 2020 to USD 16018.8 billion in 2021.
Challenges
However, the market faces challenges such as the growing trend of coffee consumption, which may impede growth throughout the forecast period.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the popularity of anti-ageing products and the increasing consumption of tea, accelerating the demand for organic tea.
- North American Growth: North America is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for green tea, increased disposable income, and growing health awareness contribute to the region’s lucrative growth prospects.
Major Market Players
Key players in the Organic Tea Market include:
- Tata Consumer Product Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Vahdam Teas Private Limited
- Celestial Seasonings
- Bombay Burmah Trading Corporations Limited
- Stash Tea
- Bigelow Tea
- Republic of Tea, Inc.
- Mighty Leaf Tea
Recent Developments
- In June 2019, Sariwangi, owned by Unilever, announced the release of new 3-in-1 organic tea products, offering powdered milk tea in two flavors: Caramel and Tarik.
- In May 2019, Wagh Bakri Tea Group launched tea packaging for its range of organic teas as part of its centennial celebrations.
- In November 2019, Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. announced a collaboration in Japan with Accenture PLC.
Market Scope
- Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base Year for Estimation: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2029
- Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
- Segments Covered: Product, Taste, Form, Distribution Channel, Region
Segmentation
By Product:
- Camelia
- Herbal
By Taste:
- Flavored
- Plain
By Form:
- Tea Bag
- Leaf & Powder
- Liquid
By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online & D2C
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
