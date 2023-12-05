Organic Tea Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth Between 2023 and 2032, Say Analysts

Global Organic Tea Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Organic Tea Market, valued at approximately USD 451.79 million in 2021, is poised for robust growth with an anticipated rate exceeding 16.20% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Organic tea, distinguished by its freedom from synthetic ingredients, including herbicides, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers, experiences increasing demand driven by factors such as growing health awareness and rising disposable income.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The key drivers of the Organic Tea Market include the surge in health awareness and a rise in disposable income. As people become more health-conscious, the demand for chemical-free and stress-reducing organic tea is on the rise. Additionally, increasing disposable income enhances the purchasing power of consumers, contributing to the market’s growth.

Industry Insights

According to India Brand Equity Foundations, the health sector market in India witnessed substantial growth, reaching USD 372 billion in 2022 from USD 110 billion in 2016. Similarly, in the US, the health sector’s expenditure increased from USD 5.1 trillion in 2019 to USD 5.7 trillion in 2020. Rising disposable income, as indicated by Statista, has seen an increase from USD 1567.8 billion in 2020 to USD 16018.8 billion in 2021.

Challenges

However, the market faces challenges such as the growing trend of coffee consumption, which may impede growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominance : Asia Pacific leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the popularity of anti-ageing products and the increasing consumption of tea, accelerating the demand for organic tea.

: Asia Pacific leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the popularity of anti-ageing products and the increasing consumption of tea, accelerating the demand for organic tea. North American Growth: North America is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for green tea, increased disposable income, and growing health awareness contribute to the region’s lucrative growth prospects.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Organic Tea Market include:

Tata Consumer Product Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Associated British Foods PLC

Vahdam Teas Private Limited

Celestial Seasonings

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporations Limited

Stash Tea

Bigelow Tea

Republic of Tea, Inc.

Mighty Leaf Tea

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Sariwangi, owned by Unilever, announced the release of new 3-in-1 organic tea products, offering powdered milk tea in two flavors: Caramel and Tarik.

In May 2019, Wagh Bakri Tea Group launched tea packaging for its range of organic teas as part of its centennial celebrations.

In November 2019, Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. announced a collaboration in Japan with Accenture PLC.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product, Taste, Form, Distribution Channel, Region

Segmentation

By Product:

Camelia

Herbal

By Taste:

Flavored

Plain

By Form:

Tea Bag

Leaf & Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online & D2C

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

