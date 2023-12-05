Global Pates Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

Global Pates Market Overview

Introduction

The Global Pates Market, valued at approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2021, is poised for a healthy growth rate exceeding 1.30% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Pates, typically crafted from a mix of seasoned ground meat, vegetables, spices, and liver from various animals, are recognized for being rich in iron, vitamin A, and vitamin B-12, contributing to immune system support. The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing number of meat eaters and the growth of the hospitality industry.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The primary drivers of the Pates Market include the rise in the number of meat eaters, reflecting the increasing global demand for pates. Furthermore, the growth of the hospitality industry, which introduces consumers to diverse cuisines, contributes significantly to the market’s expansion.

Industry Insights

According to Statista, the market value of meat in 2021 reached USD 897.5 billion, with an expected increase to USD 1300 billion by 2027. The hospitality industry also exhibited growth, with a market size of USD 4132.5 billion in 2021, compared to USD 3486.77 billion in 2020.

Challenges

However, the high cost of Pates poses a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

European Dominance : Europe leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the high consumption of pates and the growing popularity of meat eaters.

: Europe leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the high consumption of pates and the growing popularity of meat eaters. Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of Western food, rising disposable income, and a growing number of restaurants.

Major Market Players

Key players in the Pates Market include:

Patchwork Traditional Rods

Pyman Pates

Lovefood.com

Braehead Foods Ltd

Kinsale Bay Foods Company

Danhull Prepared Foods Ltd

Tesco PLC

Waitrose & Partners

Morrison Supermarkets Limited

J Sainsbury PLC

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Plantcraft, a plant-based deli meat start-up, launched two new vegan pates, free from nuts, gluten, soy, dairy, cereals, eggs, additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.

Market Scope

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product, Region

Segmentation

By Product:

Chicken

Fish

Duck

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

