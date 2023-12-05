Global Pates Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

Global Pates Market Overview
Introduction
The Global Pates Market, valued at approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2021, is poised for a healthy growth rate exceeding 1.30% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Pates, typically crafted from a mix of seasoned ground meat, vegetables, spices, and liver from various animals, are recognized for being rich in iron, vitamin A, and vitamin B-12, contributing to immune system support. The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing number of meat eaters and the growth of the hospitality industry.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
The primary drivers of the Pates Market include the rise in the number of meat eaters, reflecting the increasing global demand for pates. Furthermore, the growth of the hospitality industry, which introduces consumers to diverse cuisines, contributes significantly to the market’s expansion.
Industry Insights
According to Statista, the market value of meat in 2021 reached USD 897.5 billion, with an expected increase to USD 1300 billion by 2027. The hospitality industry also exhibited growth, with a market size of USD 4132.5 billion in 2021, compared to USD 3486.77 billion in 2020.
Challenges
However, the high cost of Pates poses a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period.
Regional Insights
- European Dominance: Europe leads the market in terms of revenue, driven by the high consumption of pates and the growing popularity of meat eaters.
- Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of Western food, rising disposable income, and a growing number of restaurants.
Major Market Players
Key players in the Pates Market include:
- Patchwork Traditional Rods
- Pyman Pates
- Lovefood.com
- Braehead Foods Ltd
- Kinsale Bay Foods Company
- Danhull Prepared Foods Ltd
- Tesco PLC
- Waitrose & Partners
- Morrison Supermarkets Limited
- J Sainsbury PLC
Recent Developments
- In June 2021, Plantcraft, a plant-based deli meat start-up, launched two new vegan pates, free from nuts, gluten, soy, dairy, cereals, eggs, additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.
Market Scope
- Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base Year for Estimation: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2029
- Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
- Segments Covered: Product, Region
Segmentation
By Product:
- Chicken
- Fish
- Duck
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
