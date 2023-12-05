Revolutionizing Transactions: In-Depth Analysis of the E-Invoicing Market | Basware Corporation, Transcepta LLC, The Sage Group Plc, Cegedim SA

Introduction: Report Ocean has recently unveiled an extensive report on the Electronic Invoicing (E-Invoicing) market, providing valuable insights into various factors influencing market growth. The report meticulously covers essential information on market restraints, drivers, and opportunities, offering readers a profound understanding of market dynamics. It also delivers a detailed analysis of industry developments and trends shaping the E-Invoicing market. The global market size for E-Invoicing reached US$ 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to US$ 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Market Overview: E-Invoicing involves the electronic exchange of invoices between buyers and suppliers, with various definitions depending on local laws and business types. For this analysis, electronic invoices are categorized as structured invoices with more than seven necessary fields for supplier and buyer verification.
Factors Driving the Market:
- Growing E-Commerce Sector: The tremendous growth of the e-commerce sector is a primary driver, fostering the adoption of E-Invoicing solutions across various industries such as BFSI, energy, telecommunications, and retail.
- Smart IT Solutions Integration: Broad integration of smart IT solutions in different industries creates a positive outlook for E-Invoicing, enhancing flexibility and efficiency.
- Cloud-Based Invoicing: The development of cloud-based invoicing web and software-based services, coupled with emerging technologies like IoT and predictive analytics, reshapes various industries.
- Reduced Tax Fraud: E-Invoicing contributes to a reduction in tax fraud, presenting untapped growth opportunities.
Challenges: The high initial cost of E-Invoicing solutions may limit market growth during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The demand for E-Invoicing increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the surge in the e-commerce user base. Sectors like banking, retail, and others adopted smart technologies to combat fraud, resulting in a positive long-term impact on the E-Invoicing market.
Regional Analysis:
- Europe: Held the largest share in the global E-Invoicing market, expected to remain dominant due to government initiatives mandating B2B and B2C E-Invoicing procedures.
Key Competitors:
- Basware Corporation
- Transcepta LLC
- The Sage Group Plc
- Cegedim SA
- IBM Corporation
- Trade shift
- Coupa Software Inc.
- Comarch SA
- Nipendo Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation:
- By End-User:
- B2C
- B2B
- Others
- By Deployment:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Regional Outlook:
- North America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
Table of Contents:
- Global E-Invoicing Industry Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Top Company Profiles
- Global E-Invoicing Market Competition, by Players
- Global Market Size by Regions
- Global Market Segment by Application
- Global E-Invoicing Industry Segment by Type
- Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
- Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
- Key Marketing Strategy Analysis by Market Vendors
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global E-Invoicing Market Size Forecast (2023-2031)
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Informed decision-making for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders
- Comprehensive analysis of E-Invoicing market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2031
- Segmentation based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses
- Evaluation of competitors, their strategies, and market positioning
- Business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies for investment planning.
