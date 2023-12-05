Alexa
Fire breaks out at New Taipei furniture factory

58-year-old male employee treated for burns, nearby motel evacuated

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/05 16:03
Fire at furniture factory in New Taipei City's Taishan District on Dec. 5. (Facebook, Taiwan Police screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person was injured after a fire broke out in a furniture factory in New Taipei on Tuesday (Dec. 5).

Due to the wind direction and intensity of the fire, 17 factories and warehouses in the surrounding area were affected, reported CNA. Fire department deputy head Chen Chung-yue (陳崇岳) said the fire was brought under control at 1:30 p.m., nearly 30 people were evacuated, and one person was sent to the hospital to undergo treatment for burns.

At 10:47 a.m., the fire department received a report of a furniture factory fire on Zhonggang West Road in New Taipei's Taishan District. Firefighters and vehicles from all over New Taipei were dispatched to support the rescue effort, along with the Taoyuan City Fire Department and others.

(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

According to Chen, the furniture factory was engulfed in flames when fighters arrived. Staff at other nearby factories used indoor firefighting equipment to assist in the rescue efforts and help evacuate seven people.

In addition, the fire was near a motel. Because the wind direction brought flames and thick smoke near the motel, the fire department evacuated more than 20 guests.

Chen said 17 industrial buildings and an area of ​​nearly 2,000 square meters were scorched by the fire. Around 20 water lines were deployed to fight the fire.

Heavy machinery such as excavators were also used for clearing and extinguishing. The fire department said the blaze was contained at 1:10 p.m. and under control at 1:28 p.m.

(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

During the initial rescue and evacuation, a 58-year-old male employee suffered burns from the hot air, but remained conscious. He was taken to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Taipei Hospital, and his vital signs were stable with no safety concerns.

Chen said all efforts are being made to extinguish and clean up the scene of the fire and deal with any remaining embers. According to the person who reported the fire, it is suspected flames erupted on an intermediate floor of the factory. However, the cause will need to be clarified by the fire investigation center after the blaze is extinguished.

(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)
