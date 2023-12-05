Taiwan hopeful Canada's CPTPP chairmanship will promote its inclusion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada’s chairmanship of the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) next year presents an opportunity for Taiwan, Lin Mei-cheng (林美呈), deputy director of the foreign ministry’s international cooperation and economic affairs department, said on Tuesday (Dec. 5).

The foreign ministry has devised three plans of action to take advantage of Canada’s chairmanship, Lin said, per Liberty Times. First, Taiwan will establish informal communication channels to hold extensive discussions with CPTPP members.

Second, Taiwan will form teams to engage with influential CPTPP members such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the U.K., and Japan to promote Taiwan's membership.

Third, Taiwan aims to continue fostering a conducive atmosphere through channels like chambers of commerce, think tanks, academia, and industry exchanges to garner support from less Taiwan-friendly member nations.

Lin pointed out that New Zealand chairs the CPTPP this year, followed by Canada the next year, and Australia the year after. These countries are ideologically aligned with Taiwan and are partners that cherish economic cooperation and shared values, she said, adding that this represents a significant opportunity for Taiwan to join the trade agreement.

Lin said since Taiwan submitted its CPTPP bid in 2021, it has sought to garner support for its ascension, including meetings and bilateral consultations to establish contacts. Additionally, Taiwan has used avenues involving industry, government, academia, and media to convey that it meets the high standards required for CPTPP membership, she said.

Taiwan is continuously emphasizing that collaborating with its industries would be mutually beneficial, Lin said.