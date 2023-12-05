Taiwan My Humble House Group fine dining sessions go viral

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — My Humble House Group is hosting fancy dinners with certified Italian wines.

My Humble House Group, in collaboration with CLUBalogue Academy and the Barolo Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO), hosted a special dinner in the Antoine Room and The Guest House of the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel. The event featured wines with Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (D.O.C.G.) classifications, the highest level in the Italian wine hierarchy.

The first ten Barolo tasting sessions held at The Guest House sold out immediately, demonstrating the high demand for these exceptional wines. Gourmets who missed out on the Barolo sessions can still savor the Barbaresco, known for its delicate and gentle character compared to the tannins and dark fruity notes of Barolo.

From Dec. 22, 2023 to Jan. 20, 2024, Le Meridien Taipei will feature dinners showcasing over ten wines priced close to NT$100,000 (US$3,177), some of which are still unavailable in Taiwan. Highlights include the 2016 Barbaresco D.O.C.G. from Gaja Sori San Lorenzo Winery, priced at approximately NT$18,000, and the Poggio di Sotto: Brunello di Montalcino D.O.C.G. 2015, valued at around NT$6,200.

International wine critic Huang Hsioa-wen (黃筱雯), who was recognized as one of the world's 100 Best International Palates by BBWO, will lead guests on a journey through a variety of Etna Volcano wines. Huang, one of the few Asian female judges to receive this honor, will share her insights and passion for Italian wines.

A highly respected figure in the wine world, Huang is known for her deep knowledge of Italian wine regions, grape varieties, and production techniques. Her ability to articulate complex flavors clearly and engagingly has captivated audiences worldwide.

Former Executive Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant The 8 in Macau, Hsieh Chin-sung (謝錦松), has crafted a seven-course menu for the dinner.

