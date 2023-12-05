Czech Senate Foreign Affairs Committee chair arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senate Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security Committee Chair Pavel Fischer arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (Dec. 5) for a three-day visit.

This marks Fischer’s second trip to Taiwan, as he accompanied Senate President Milos Vystrcil to the country in 2020. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) described him as friendly to Taiwan, considering he arranged Vystrcil’s trip and advocated for vaccine donations during the pandemic.

Fischer also helped pass pro-Taiwan motions at the Czech Senate and expressed public support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly.

During his Dec. 5-7 stay, he will meet Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and receive a decoration from Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Fischer will also exchange views with Taiwanese leaders about bilateral cooperation and regional security developments.

The two countries signed more than 30 memorandums of understanding. The inauguration of direct flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Prague in July brought the two countries even closer, MOFA said.