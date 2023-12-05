Taiwan opens new Montreal office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Montreal officially began operations on Monday (Dec. 4).

At the opening ceremony, Taiwan Representative to Canada Harry Ho-jen Tseng (曾厚仁) said the office was one of three missions opened this year by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was established to provide better assistance and services to the Taiwanese diaspora in Quebec, who have been waiting for this moment for a long time, he said.

TECO Montreal Director Rita Chen (陳珮瑩) thanked the Canadian administrative and legislative bodies for their support and assistance in making the office a reality, CNA reported. Chen said she planned to enhance Taiwan’s relations with Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nunavut.

In a pre-recorded video, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said he looked forward to seeing Taiwan-Canada bilateral relations deepen in investment, technology, culture, education, Indigenous affairs, and healthcare following the establishment of the office in Montreal. He expressed hope the office would serve as a bridge connecting the Taiwanese and the Quebecois.

TECO Montreal is Taiwan's fourth diplomatic mission in Canada. It is located at 2310-1800 Avenue, McGill College.

The office’s consular section is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday to Friday. It handles passport, visa, and document certification services.