Construction Software Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2032

The global construction software market held a market size of USD 1,641.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,705.6 Million by 2027. The global construction software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Construction software is a tool utilized by professionals for simplification of the construction management process. Construction software helps to increase the productivity of a construction project by decreasing the response time and improving communication among the employees.

The “Construction Software Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

In recent years, several studies have been conducted to analyze the performance of construction activities and it is analyzed that construction workers spent more time on non-productive activities. As per the data published by Autodesk and Dodge Data and Analytic, in the U.S., the non-productive activities cost the construction industry nearly USD 177 Billion in labour costs in 2018. In addition, challenges are also observed in the construction sector due to poor communication among the employees. To overcome these challenges, construction companies are increasing the adoption of efficient solutions for streamlining their process. This factor provides favourable conditions for the growth of the construction software market. Further, the rapid urbanization in developing economies also supports market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Sage Group PLC, Oracle Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Constellation Software Inc., BIMobject AB, RIB Software SE, Comprotex Software Inc., Procore Technologies Inc., BuilderMT LLC, PlanGrid, Inc., Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Jonas Construction Software Inc., ECI Software Solutions Inc., and others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The construction software market is witnessing a significant transformation, with stockholder solutions playing a pivotal role in reshaping the industry landscape. These software applications cater to the diverse needs of stakeholders involved in construction projects, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for project management, scheduling, budgeting, collaboration, and more. Key stakeholders, including contractors, architects, engineers, project managers, and clients, rely on these software solutions to streamline workflows, enhance communication, and improve overall project efficiency.

The market is characterized by a plethora of offerings, ranging from specialized tools focusing on specific aspects like BIM (Building Information Modeling) to integrated platforms encompassing various functionalities. Factors such as technological advancements, the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, and the emphasis on data-driven decision-making are driving the evolution of stockholder construction software.

Moreover, the industry is witnessing a shift towards mobile-friendly and user-friendly interfaces, promoting accessibility and ease of use across different devices and user skill levels. As the construction sector continues to embrace digital transformation, the stockholder construction software market is poised for sustained growth, marked by innovations aimed at addressing the evolving needs and challenges of the industry stakeholders.

Segments Overview

The global construction software market is bifurcated into component, modules, application, and end-user.

By Component

• Solution/Platform

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

The solution/platform segment accounted for the major share of more than 60% based on component. The growing adoption of cloud-based construction software supports the growth of the market segment. The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Modules

• Contract Management

• Procure Management

• Finance Management

• Inventory Management

• Real Estate Management

• Labor Management

• Customer Management

• Others

The contract management segment accounts for the largest market share based on modules. The customer management segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

The commercial segment holds the major share in the market based on application. The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and growing spending on residential construction.

By End-Users

• Creative Agencies

• Architects

• Consultants

• Engineers

• Builders

• Contractors

• Owners

• Interior Designer

• Home Remodelers

• Others

Based on end-user, the contractors’ segment accounts for the largest market share followed by builders. The increasing adoption of construction software owing to the associated benefits supports the growth of the end-use market segment.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

