Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Leading Players and Forecast 2032

The global smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services market held a market value of USD 106.64 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 453.07 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the projected period.

The “Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services are used for the development and building of smart cities. The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of connected and smart technologies in smart cities, favorable government initiatives promoting smart cities, and increasing digitization in public safety and transportation. However, security concerns associated with smart cities are expected to negatively hamper market growth. Furthermore, high costs associated with these services are also anticipated to hamper market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Engineering Consulting Firms, AECOM, Arup, Bleak & Veatch Singapore, Buro Happold, Daxue consulting – China, Gaia Smart Cities Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Incheon smart city corporation – Korea, McKinsey, Meinhardt Group, Mott MacDonald, PWC, Surbana Jurong Private Limited – Singapore, Tata Consulting Engineers, TuV, WSP Global Inc, Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Honeywell International, Inc., and other Telecom & IT companies and Ecosystem Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Smart Cities Engineering and Construction (E&C) Services market is experiencing a notable surge, propelled by the global shift towards urbanization and the increasing focus on sustainability and efficiency in urban development. These services cater to the comprehensive requirements of creating technologically advanced and interconnected urban spaces.

Key stakeholders involved in this market span various domains, including government bodies, urban planners, technology providers, infrastructure developers, and construction firms. The demand for Smart Cities E&C Services arises from the need to integrate innovative technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), data analytics, and renewable energy solutions into urban infrastructure. These services encompass a wide array of offerings, including smart transportation systems, energy-efficient buildings, waste management solutions, water management systems, and digital governance platforms.

Factors like population growth, environmental concerns, and the quest for improved quality of life are driving the expansion of this market. Furthermore, collaborations between public and private sectors, funding initiatives, and regulatory support are contributing to the rapid evolution of Smart Cities E&C Services. As cities strive to become more sustainable, resilient, and connected hubs, the market for Smart Cities E&C Services is expected to witness continued growth, characterized by innovative solutions aimed at creating smarter and more livable urban environments.

Segments Overview:

The global smart cities engineering and construction (E&C) services market is segmented into technology, component, application, and deployment.

By Service Type,

• End to end services

• Surveying

• Master Planning

• Conceptual Architecture

• Geotechnical Engineering & Material Testing

• Design Engineering

• Feasibility Studies

• ICT Consulting

• Environment Impact Assessment

• Tenders & Bid Management

• Vendor Selection & Onboarding

The ICT consulting segment accounted for the largest share as well as is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18% owing to the rising demand for ICT consulting services in the smart cities market. Furthermore, the end-to-end services segment is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share.

By Solution,

• Design/ Consulting

• Network

• Infrastructure

• Hardware

• Software

• Equipment

• Other Solutions

The infrastructure segment accounted for the largest share owing to the rapidly growing construction industry globally. The software segment is estimated to foresee the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By Project,

• Buildings

o Residential & Commercial Complexes

o Hospitality Building

o IT Parks

o Educational Campuses

o Healthcare Facilities

o Recreation & Training Centers

• Urban Development

o Greenfield Smart Cities

o Integrated Townships

o Brownfield City Upgrades

o Industrial

o Townships & Port Cities

o Roads & Highways

• Industrial Manufacturing

o FMCG

o Automotive

o Agriculture Machinery

o Energy

o Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing

o Others

The urban development segment is expected to lead the market with over 44% of the share owing to the rising development of smart city projects in the urban areas. The buildings segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Housing

• Water

• Waste

• Smart Grid

• Energy

• Lighting

• Transportation

• Traffic

• Citizen Services

o Healthcare

o Education

o Safety & Security

• eGovernance

• IoT

The smart grid segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for smart cities’ E&C services for this application. The IoT segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period.

By City Topography,

• Developed Economies

o New

o Existing

• Emerging Economies

o New

o Existing

The developed economies segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the favorable government initiatives in these economies. The emerging economies segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 18%.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

