Smart Airport Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Prominent Players, Revenue, Share and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global smart airport market held a market value of USD 27,485.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 54,862.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS123

Smart airports use connected technologies, such as GPS, sensors, and the internet of things for performing planning & operations digitally and also support operational staff as well as optimize passenger flows and the activities of the airport staff across the airport.

The “Smart Airport Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems), FB Technology, Honeywell International, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra, SITA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, Siemens AG, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited, and Zensors, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Smart Airport market represents a dynamic sector within the aviation industry, leveraging advanced technologies to transform airport operations, enhance passenger experiences, and optimize overall efficiency. It involves various stakeholders, including airport authorities, airlines, technology providers, passengers, and government entities. Smart Airports integrate a multitude of cutting-edge solutions like IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), biometrics, big data analytics, and automation to streamline processes across different airport facets. These include check-in, security screening, baggage handling, passenger flow management, facility maintenance, and more.

The primary drivers behind the Smart Airport market’s growth are the rising air travel demand, increasing emphasis on passenger convenience, safety, and the need for operational cost reductions. Passenger expectations for seamless travel experiences have pushed airports to adopt innovative technologies such as self-service kiosks, real-time flight information systems, contactless check-in, and smart security systems. Moreover, airports are increasingly focusing on sustainability measures, including energy-efficient infrastructure, waste management, and eco-friendly practices.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS123

Collaborations between airport authorities, airlines, and technology vendors play a crucial role in the development and implementation of smart solutions. These partnerships facilitate the integration of various systems and data-sharing capabilities essential for creating a connected and efficient airport ecosystem. Additionally, regulatory initiatives and government support for modernizing airport infrastructure further fuel the growth of the Smart Airport market.

As airports continue to evolve into intelligent and interconnected hubs, the Smart Airport market is expected to witness ongoing advancements and innovations aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring passenger satisfaction, and meeting sustainability goals in the aviation industry.

Segments Overview:

The global smart airport market is segmented into infrastructure, solutions, application, services, airport model, airport size, and airport operation.

By Infrastructure,

• Endpoint Devices

o Sensors

o Tags

o IP Phone

o Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

• Communication Systems

o Wireless Airports

o Smart Phones

o Near Field Communication

o Social Media

• Passenger, Cargo, and Baggage Ground Handling Control

o IoT Enabled Beacons

o Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

o Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks

o RFID Baggage Reconciliation System

o E-Gates

• Air/Ground Traffic Control

o Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)

o Automated Passport Controls

• Security Systems

o Biometrics

o Alerts & Cyber Security

o E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar

o E-Tag System

• Others (Airport Management Software, Navigational, Digital Signage, Landing Aids)

The passenger, cargo, & baggage handling control segment accounted for the largest market share of over 27% owing to the rapidly growing passenger traffic, which is also increasing pressure on airport operators to boost their passenger handling capacity. The security systems segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 10.7%. Within the communication systems segment, the smartphones segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period.

By Solutions,

• Terminal Side

o HVAC

o Lighting Control

o Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)

o Fire and Life Safety Solutions

o Energy Management

o Life Cycle Services

o Building Management and Automation Systems

• Air Side

o Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

o Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)

o Surface Movement Guidance

o Runway Improvement and Apron Management

o Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

• Landside

o Parking

o Access Roads

o Perimeter Security

o Car Rental

o Mass Transit

o Airport City

The terminal side is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 60% owing to the rising demand for installation of artificial intelligence-based advanced equipment and systems on the terminal side of the airports. Within the terminal side, the energy management segment is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 13% and within the landside segment; the perimeter security segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%.

By Application,

• Core Applications

o Content Management

o Business Intelligence

o Next-Generation Web

o Collaboration

o Integration

• Business Applications

o Noise Abatement

o Fee Management

o Performance Management

o Gate Management

The business applications segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as well as is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing focus of market players on applications, such as noise abatement and performance management.

By Services,

• Smart Transport & Parking Services

o Real-time Travel Services

o Intelligent Transport Services

o Trip Concierge

• Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services

o Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality

o Intelligent Advertising

o Lean Retail Solutions

o Telepresence Rooms

• Smart Workplace Services

o Equipment Telematics Solutions

o Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

• Smart Airport Processes

o Location-Based Services

o RFID Baggage Tagging

o No-queue Check-in Solutions

• Smart Business to Business Services

o Traffic and Facilities Management

o Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services

The smart transport & parking services segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 34%, owing to the increasing passenger traffic. The smart airport processes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 15.7% over the forecast period.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS123



By Airport Model,

• Airport 2.0

• Airport 3.0

• Airport 4.0

The airport 3.0 segment accounts for the largest share while the airport 4.0 segment registered the fastest growth rate. Airport 4.0 assists in managing connectivity as well as real-time information by connecting stakeholders in an integrated digital ecosystem, which promotes market growth.

By Airport Size,

• Small

• Medium

• Large

The large airport size segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high demand for advanced systems at these airports. They also experience high demand for customization of systems, which also contributes to the market growth.

By Airport Operation,

• Commercial Service Airports

• Cargo Service Airports

• General Aviation Airports

The commercial service airports segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing. Commercial service airports provide personalized services and assist in enhancing customer experiences, which contributes to the market growth.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS123

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com