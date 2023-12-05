5G Infrastructure Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2032 | USD 39,283.8 Million

Anticipated Surge in Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Expected to Reach USD 39,283.8 Million by 2028

The upward trajectory of the global 5G Infrastructure market stems from increased IoT device usage, technological advancements, demand for ultra-low latency, and the strong presence of major industry players.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, highlighted that the global 5G Infrastructure market hit USD 2,958.1 Million in 2021, with projections soaring to USD 39,283.8 Million by 2028, registering a notable CAGR of 44.9% (2022-2028). The substantial potential of 5G technology in enhancing user experiences across various applications, such as Ultra-high Definition (UHD) video, seamless video calling, and Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) gaming, has been a significant driver. Key industry stakeholders are consistently striving to enhance overall productivity, operational efficiency, and cost reduction, thus paving the way for a substantial boost in the 5G infrastructure sector during the forecast period.

Adoption of Cutting-edge Technologies and Stable Network Connectivity Propel Market Growth

The integration of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, cloud computing, and AR/VR gaming necessitates an uninterrupted, high-speed network with ample bandwidth. The seamless 5G network effectively addresses the connectivity demands of these technologies. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the 5G infrastructure market will revolutionize various broadband services and bolster connectivity across diverse end-user verticals. Leading companies are making substantial investments in the development of 5G core services and architecture, crucial for fostering growth in the 5G infrastructure market.

Challenges in Frequency Band and Spectrum Availability, along with Data Concerns, Pose Hindrances

As the shift from 4G to 5G progresses, there is an escalating demand for higher frequency bands and spectrums, leading to reduced availability and increased costs. Emerging use cases with the transition to 5G technology necessitate high-frequency bands, yet spectrum scarcity remains a concern due to its availability and pricing, which varies across operators. Moreover, challenges like a shortage of skilled labor and data privacy and security concerns impede the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

5G Standalone (NR + Core) Projections and Above 6 GHz Frequency Band Growth

Segmented by network architecture, the 5G infrastructure market comprises 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined) and 5G Standalone (NR + Core). The standalone architecture is poised for higher growth due to its independence, allowing interoperability with existing 4G/LTE networks, ensuring service continuity between the two generations. Meanwhile, frequencies above 6 GHz are anticipated to exhibit significant growth, with bands like 26 GHz and 28 GHz offering spectrum harmonization, reducing handset complexity, and enabling faster 5G speeds.

Impact of COVID-19 and Regional Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, impacting the implementation of 5G infrastructure and causing setbacks for major players. Countries like China and the U.S. experienced declines in telecom equipment exports, leading to delays in network launches. North America leads the 5G infrastructure market due to extensive R&D, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by burgeoning economies and government initiatives for smart city development heavily reliant on 5G technology.

Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities

The 5G Infrastructure market is competitive, with key players such as Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, and others dominating through strategies like R&D investments, product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions. Businesses seeking insights into this burgeoning market can benefit from consulting with analysts to facilitate growth opportunities.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Others

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)

By Operational Frequency

Sub 6 GHz

Above 6 GHz

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa

