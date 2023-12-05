Computer on Module Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global computer on module market is expected to reach USD 1,789.3 Million by 2027. The global computer on module market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period and was valued at USD 1,217.4 Million in 2020.

Computer on module was built on the concept of system on chip and system in package. The computer on module (CoM) also known as System on Module (SoM), consists of the whole embedded computer system assembled on a single chip. The layout of a computer on module includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Computer on module provides various benefits including easy upgradation of CPU components, helps customers with reduced time-to-market of new products, reduced development time, and hence improved bargaining power

The “Computer on Module Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, Texas Instruments Inc.

The Computer on Module (COM) market represents a critical segment within the embedded computing industry, catering to a diverse set of stakeholders including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, developers, and end-users across various sectors. COMs, also known as System on Modules (SOMs), offer a compact, highly integrated solution housing key computing components such as processors, memory, storage, and I/O interfaces on a single board. These modules serve as a foundational building block for designing embedded systems and applications across industries like industrial automation, healthcare, transportation, aerospace, and IoT (Internet of Things).

The growing demand for compact, power-efficient, and scalable computing solutions drives the expansion of the COM market. These modules facilitate faster time-to-market and reduced development costs by abstracting complex hardware components, enabling developers to focus on application-specific functionalities. Additionally, the modular nature of COMs allows for easier upgrades and customization, providing flexibility and longevity to embedded systems.

Technological advancements such as the integration of high-performance processors, enhanced connectivity options (such as IoT protocols and wireless communication standards), and increased focus on security features are key drivers propelling market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of edge computing and AI-driven applications in various industries further amplifies the demand for COMs, enabling efficient data processing and analytics at the edge.

The market for Computer on Modules thrives on innovation, partnerships between module manufacturers and application developers, and adaptability to evolving industry standards. As industries continue to embrace embedded computing solutions for diverse applications, the COM market is poised for sustained growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements and the ever-increasing need for powerful yet compact computing solutions.

The computer on module market is segmented into processor, form factor, and industry vertical

By Processor

• ARM

• X86

• PowerPC

Based on processor, the PowerPC segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period. Whereas, ARM segment is dominating the processor segment with the largest market share of nearly 58%, in the year 2020.

By Form Factor

• Com Express

• SMARC

• Qseven

• ETX Module

On the basis of form factor, Com Express is anticipated to dominate the market by capturing the largest share in the year 2020. The segment is projected to continue to this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, Qseven segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By Industry Vertical

• Industrial Automation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

Based on Industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. Whereas, Industrial automation segment is dominating the market, with the largest market share in the year 2020. Industrial automation segment is estimated to cross USD 700 Million by the year 2025

