Semiconductor Market Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2032

Forecasted Growth of Global Semiconductor Market: Projected Worth USD 820.1 Billion by 2028

The upward trajectory of the global Semiconductor market is attributed to the incessant surge in demand for consumer electronic devices and the emergence of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, unveiled that the Global Semiconductor market achieved a value of USD 550.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach USD 820.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a notable CAGR of 5.3%. The market’s growth momentum is fueled by the substantial consumer demand for electronic devices, propelled by population growth, rising incomes, increasing digitization, and rapid urbanization.

Technological Advancements and Escalating Consumer Electronics Demand Driving Global Semiconductor Market Expansion

Technology is rapidly evolving toward autonomy, virtuality, connectivity, and intelligence, elevating the importance of semiconductors across various industries such as smartphones, computers, smart homes, and appliances. Semiconductors serve as crucial translators from the physical to the digital realm. For instance, in smartphones, semiconductor sensors within the camera convert visual data into digital information. Furthermore, emerging technologies like AI, industrial IoT, automotive electronics, and AR/VR are significantly impacting diverse industries, leading companies to innovate, develop new products, and transform their operations, consequently bolstering the demand for semiconductors.

Shifts in Global Trade Patterns and High Manufacturing Costs Pose Challenges

Alterations in trade policies, particularly protectionist measures by the United States, have disrupted global supply chains. Moreover, the dynamic nature of the semiconductor market and the intricacies of manufacturing processes are anticipated to dampen growth and demand in the semiconductor sector during the forecast period. Additionally, the high production costs and uncertain returns from initial investment pose significant challenges, potentially hindering semiconductor market growth between 2022-2028.

Memory Devices Segment Holds Dominance Due to Consumer Electronics Demand

Memory devices secured the largest market share in 2021, driven by the rapid adoption of technological advancements like AR/VR and cloud computing in end-user devices. High-priced memory products like NAND flash chips and DRAM contributed significantly to their market dominance. Notably, the NAND flash market expanded significantly in the third quarter of 2021. However, logical devices are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, while MPU and MCU segments display stagnant growth due to weak shipments and investments in smartphones and computers.

COVID-19 Impact and Regional Insights

The semiconductor industry faced severe repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing shutdowns and supply chain disruptions in 2020. Nevertheless, increased digitization heightened the relevance of digital technologies, fostering high demand despite supply chain challenges. In regional terms, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021, driven by technology adoption, growing consumer demand, and competitive pricing. China is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR owing to local component manufacturing. North America follows closely due to substantial R&D investments, while Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa anticipate healthy growth rates driven by smartphone and TV consumption and skilled labor presence.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Others Like Sensors

By Application

Networking And Communications

Data Processing

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and Strategies

The global semiconductor market features a fragmented landscape with various players. Key market dominators such as Samsung Electronics, Intel, Qualcomm, and others employ strategies including product launches, technological investments, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their market foothold and cater to customer demands.

