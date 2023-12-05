OTT Services Market Share, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Size, Forecast by 2032

Projected Surge in Global OTT Services Market: Estimated Worth USD 293.0 Billion by 2028

The burgeoning growth of the global OTT services market owes itself to the rapid expansion of online communication platforms integrated with cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the increasing incorporation of AR/VR in gaming applications on smart devices, providing real-time immersive experiences to gamers, significantly fuels the market’s growth.

As per a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global OTT Services market reached USD 104.2 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to attain USD 293.0 Billion by 2028, displaying a substantial CAGR of 16.1%. This growth surge is driven by the swift adoption and advancement of the next-generation 5G network, poised to enhance the appeal of OTT services for consumer entertainment in the foreseeable future. The advent of advanced 5G services promises faster and more reliable data speeds, facilitating superior 4K video streaming with enhanced quality, thereby stimulating the OTT Services market.

Surge in Live Streaming Channels Fueled by COVID-19 Pandemic Propels Market Growth

In response to the escalating demand, operators in the OTT platform space are expected to offer a broader array of live streaming channels. The content landscape within OTT platforms is undergoing a significant transformation, with breaking news being disseminated through platforms like Facebook Live, Periscope, and YouTube. Collaborations between broadcasters and multiple-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) in the U.S. to provide ready live feeds wrapped as OTT offerings notably contribute to market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns significantly escalated live content streaming. Notably, during the pandemic outbreak, the live streaming sector expanded by 45%, with platforms like Zee5 witnessing substantial growth in subscriptions and usage. Furthermore, the surge in demand for OTT services in the telecommunication industry for voice, video calling, and messaging services is poised to propel market growth.

Subscription Revenue Model Holds Major Market Share

Categorized by revenue model, the global OTT service market comprises subscription, advertisement, hybrid models, and others. The subscription model dominated the market in 2021, primarily propelled by the widespread popularity of subscription video on demand (SVoD) services led by platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. These platforms offer attractive and cost-effective pricing structures, with some providing messaging and broadcasting capabilities, further enhancing their appeal to subscribers. The diverse content offerings within SVoD services play a pivotal role in driving adoption.

COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis

Despite the detrimental effects on various industries, the OTT services market witnessed significant gains during the pandemic, particularly in developing economies like India and China, where online content consumption surged. The primetime for OTT consumption shifted earlier in the evening, and platforms experienced robust growth in advertisement revenues during the pandemic. Notably, ad-supported streaming platforms like Hulu, Roku, Peacock, Tubi, and Pluto TV recorded substantial ad revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

North America held the largest share in the global OTT services market in 2021, with the U.S. accounting for approximately one-third of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as widespread high-speed internet connectivity, abundant public Wi-Fi availability, and unlimited wireless data plans are driving OTT demand in this region.

