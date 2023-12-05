Data Center Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2032 | CAGR of 10.20%

The Data Center Market Projects a 10.20% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) During the Forecast Period

The data center market is witnessing a robust CAGR driven by escalating investments from both government bodies and large enterprises in IT infrastructure. This surge in data centers is further propelled by businesses rapidly transitioning to cloud environments.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, unveiled that the data center market valued at USD 206.2 billion in 2021 is projected to attain a CAGR of 10.20%, reaching approximately USD 404.9 billion by 2022’s end. This growth is attributed to increased investments, especially in government and large enterprise IT infrastructure, and the swift migration of businesses to cloud-based environments. Moreover, the data center market is stimulated by the augmented adoption of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, machine learning, and big data. However, cybersecurity threats and hacking risks remain significant obstacles to market expansion.

Rising Demand Among SMEs Fuels Data Center Market Growth

The data center market’s enterprise-based segmentation into large corporations and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) indicates that large enterprises are major contributors, driven by their need for extensive data storage fueled by advanced business tools like data analytics and big data. Multinational corporations prioritize data centers with top-tier security, significantly fostering growth in this segment.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies Drives Market Expansion

Increased adoption of data-generating devices such as smartphones, IoT sensors, and advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data is propelling data center market growth. Businesses leverage data analytics to manage extensive data volumes, derive business insights, and comprehend market trends, thereby driving market expansion in the forecast period.

Data Center Market – By End-User

The market segments based on end-users include BFSI, IT & telecom, government, energy & utilities, among others. The BFSI segment leads the market due to the surging reliance on online banking, rising usage of online payment apps, and the sector’s need for 24×7 operations to sustain economic activities.

Regional Insights

North America holds dominance in the data center market, yet the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR. Countries like Singapore, China, and India are investing significantly in IT infrastructure and constructing new data centers to manage escalating data volumes. The Asia-Pacific region also sees substantial growth opportunities due to a higher number of SMEs adopting cloud computing.

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

The COVID-19 outbreak initially hindered market growth due to construction delays in data centers caused by social distancing measures and hardware component shortages. However, the rise in cloud computing adoption, driven by the work-from-home trend and increased mobile streaming app popularity, is expected to provide growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Corporate Data Centers

Web Hosting Data Centers

By Density

Low

Medium

High

Extreme

By Vertical

Banking and Financial Services

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Market leaders in the data center arena include Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Global players dominate, but regional entities are emerging, targeting SMEs with cost-effective solutions. The market witnesses extensive services like colocation, hardware installation, maintenance, and data backup. Competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are prevalent.

