Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2032

The global two-wheeler logistics market was valued at USD 334.2 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 461.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period.

Increasing demand through last mile delivery coupled with the shifting customer expectation towards more attractive offer like free shipping are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative, rising traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles increased scope of adoption for two-wheeler, and government policies focusing on electrification of two-wheeler leading to battery infrastructure evolution are also expected to fuel the market growth.

The “Two-Wheeler Logistics Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, increase labour cost and shifting customer preferences towards automated delivery & restriction on volume of goods are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand through last mile delivery

Last mile delivery is the last part of the supply chain operations. This is a product?s way from a warehouse to the end-customer?s doorstep. This last step is one of the most critical steps and should be managed well for ensuring speedy shipping. To ensure speedy shipping, demand for two-wheeler logistics is increasing rapidly for the last mile delivery. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Stuart, GogoX, Shippify, Bringg, Lalamove, Budbee, Blu Couriers, Deliverect, Instabox, Roadies, and Other

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Two-Wheeler Logistics market represents a significant segment within the broader logistics and transportation industry, involving key stakeholders such as logistics companies, delivery service providers, e-commerce platforms, manufacturers, and consumers. This market segment specifically focuses on the utilization of two-wheeled vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters, for the transportation and delivery of goods and services.

The growth of the Two-Wheeler Logistics market is fueled by several factors, including the rapid expansion of e-commerce, urbanization, increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for faster and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions. Two-wheelers offer agility, maneuverability, and cost-effectiveness, making them particularly suitable for navigating through congested urban areas and delivering parcels and goods promptly.

E-commerce platforms and delivery service providers are increasingly leveraging two-wheeled vehicles to fulfill the growing demand for quick and on-time deliveries, especially for small packages and food delivery services. Moreover, advancements in technology have led to the integration of mobile apps and GPS tracking systems, enhancing operational efficiency, route optimization, and real-time tracking for improved customer experiences.

Regulatory initiatives promoting eco-friendly transportation alternatives and the rising focus on sustainability also contribute to the expansion of the Two-Wheeler Logistics market. Electric two-wheelers are gaining traction due to their lower environmental impact and reduced operating costs, aligning with the global trend toward greener transportation options.

Collaborations between logistics companies, e-commerce platforms, and vehicle manufacturers, along with investments in infrastructure and technology, play a crucial role in driving innovation and improving the efficiency of two-wheeler logistics operations. As the demand for faster and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions continues to surge, the Two-Wheeler Logistics market is poised for sustained growth, marked by technological advancements, fleet expansion, and the continuous adaptation of delivery strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Segments Overview:

The global Two-wheeler Logistics market is segmented the component, application, and end use.

By Component,

? Motorcycle

? Moped

The moped segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.5% over the forecast period owing to their increasing adoption as they allow easy storage and transport of goods, as compared to motorcycles.

By Application,

? Food

? Retail

? Groceries

? Mail

? Logistics

The retail segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand of two-wheeler logistics in retail sector. The groceries segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period owing to the rising number of online grocery stores globally.

By End Use,

? B2C

? B2B

The B2C segment is expected to account for the fastest growth rate of around 5.7% over the projected period owing to the rising preference for omnichannel as well as organized shopping.

Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the global Two-wheeler Logistics market is divided into North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia, and Rest of the World.

