Global & APAC Electric Vehicle Market Share, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Overview and Forecast 2032

The global & APAC electric vehicle market held a market size of about 229.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly USD 1,725 billion by the year 2030 and USD 72,798 billion by 2050 at a CAGR of 21.99% from 2022 to 2050. Around 6,724 thousand units of electric vehicles were sold in 2021.

Vehicles which are fully or partially powered on electric power are electric vehicles. The market is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for low-emission vehicles, growing initiatives to accelerate EV deployment, and reducing EV charging infrastructure costs. According to the International Energy Agency, the sale of electric cars reached 3 million in 2020 as compared to 2.1 million in 2019.

However, the lack of EV charging infrastructure and high costs associated with it, electricity costs uncertainty & requirement of space, and emergence of hydrogen cell vehicles are likely to negatively hamper the market growth.

The “Global & APAC Electric Vehicle Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

global & APAC electric vehicle market include Tesla Motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Daimler AG, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., BYD Company Motors, Ford Motor Company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, MG Motor India, Olectra Greentech Ltd., JBM Auto Limited, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) market, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, stands at the forefront of the automotive industry’s transformative shift towards sustainability and reduced carbon emissions. Key stakeholders involved in this market span across automakers, technology providers, government entities, consumers, and infrastructure developers. The rising environmental concerns coupled with stringent regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions have accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide.

The APAC region, in particular, has emerged as a pivotal hub for the EV market due to several factors. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have made substantial investments in EV technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure development, supported by government incentives and policies promoting EV adoption. China, as the largest EV market globally, has been instrumental in driving technological advancements, economies of scale in production, and fostering a robust EV ecosystem.

Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues, coupled with declining battery costs and the continuous expansion of charging infrastructure, has fueled the growth of the global EV market. Automakers across the globe are investing heavily in research and development to enhance EV battery technology, driving range, and charging efficiency, thereby addressing some of the key concerns related to EV adoption such as range anxiety.

The collaboration between governments, automakers, and energy companies to develop charging infrastructure, formulate supportive policies, and offer incentives has played a significant role in accelerating the EV market’s growth. Moreover, technological innovations, including advancements in battery technology, autonomous driving capabilities, and integration with renewable energy sources, are reshaping the future landscape of the EV industry.

As the world transitions towards sustainable transportation, the EV market is poised for exponential growth, with the APAC region expected to maintain its dominance, driven by technological innovation, supportive government policies, and a growing consumer inclination towards eco-friendly mobility solutions. This market trajectory underscores the immense potential for further advancements, investments, and collaborations within the global and APAC Electric Vehicle industry.

Segments Overview

The global & APAC electric vehicle market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, charger, and power output.

By Type,

? Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

? Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

? Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

? Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 22.329% during the forecast period owing to their high usage in trucks, special delivery vans, and high-performance sports cars. The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) are estimated to surpass a market value of USD 100 billion by 2029. HEVs provide benefits such as low tailpipe emissions and high fuel economy, among others. This is expected to boost the segment?s growth.

By Vehicle Type,

? Commercial Vehicle

? Passenger Car

? Two & Three Wheelers

The commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate of around 22.35% during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for pickup trucks. The passenger cars segment is estimated to generate a revenue of more than USD 150 billion in 2022.

By Charger Type,

? Normal

? Fast

The normal charger segment held an opportunity of more than USD 60,000 billion during 2022 to 2050. This is due to various government initiatives for accelerating deployment of charging infrastructure.

By Power Output,

? Less than 100 KW

? 100-250 KW

? Above 250 KW

The 100-250 KW segment witnessed the fastest rate of around 25.93% from 2022 to 2030 owing to its growing usage in various types of vehicles.

Regional Overview

By region, the global & APAC electric vehicle market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.76% from 2022 to 2050, owing to the increasing demand for cheaper electric vehicles for routine use and the large scale charging network in China. Also, government support in this region is also expected to boost the market growth. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are among the countries which are rapidly adopting electric vehicles in Asia Pacific region.

The Europe region is anticipated to hold a market opportunity of more than USD 400 billion during 2022 to 2030 owing to the high demand for electric vehicles in countries such as Germany and Norway

