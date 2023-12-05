5G Services Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2032

The 5G Services Market Set to Experience Over 40% Growth in the Next Five Years

The global 5G services market is expanding at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) owing to a substantial surge in connected devices, the proliferation of IoT sensors across various industry verticals, and an escalating need for high-speed, low-latency communications.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, unveiled that the 5G services market, valued at USD 46.5 billion in 2021, is forecasted to achieve an impressive CAGR of 47.3%, reaching approximately USD 681.2 billion by 2028. The market’s growth is propelled by the significant rise in connected devices and IoT sensors across diverse industry sectors, coupled with an increasing demand for swift data transmission and minimal latency. Moreover, the adoption of high-speed 5G services for applications like ultra-HD live streaming, AR/VR experiences, automated factories, and self-driving cars presents substantial growth opportunities.

Expanding Opportunities in Automated Electric Vehicles Drive Market Growth

The rising penetration of automated vehicles equipped with sensors and IoT devices is expected to drive demand for 5G services in the coming years. The high-speed capabilities of 5G enable real-time autonomous decisions in automated vehicles, enhancing safety and accident prevention. Additionally, the rapid data transfer facilitated by 5G networks supports predictive maintenance and seamless cloud data transfer in devices such as smartphones.

Growth Driven by Industrial IoT Adoption in Manufacturing

In terms of enterprise segmentation, manufacturing leads the 5G services market in 2021 due to significant investments in automating operations for increased efficiency and cost reduction. The healthcare sector has also seen significant growth post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, primarily through telemedicine and healthcare energy expansion.

Regional Insights and COVID-19 Impact

Asia-Pacific dominated the 5G services market in 2021, driven by substantial investments by governments and telecom operators in 5G network infrastructure to enhance internet connectivity. However, the market faced a slowdown due to COVID-19, with temporary pauses in 5G setup and IT infrastructure development. Despite challenges, the market is poised for remarkable growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities

Key players in the 5G services market include AT&T, Nokia Corporation, China Mobile, SK Telecom, Verizon, among others. The market is highly competitive and concentrated, with leading companies focusing on technological advancements and innovative offerings. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures are prevalent strategies in this space.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By End-User

Consumers

Enterprises

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Communication Type

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency (URLLC)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

By Application

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

