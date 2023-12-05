Godtone calls Toyz 'drug-dealing dog' on live Taipei award show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When it was announced that internet celebrity Chang Chia-hang (張嘉航) had received an award on Monday (Dec. 4), he called the presenter Kurtis Lau Wai-kin (劉偉健) a "drug-dealing dog" and stormed off the stage.

The 4th Astra Esports Awards, hosted by the Chinese Taipei Esports Association, was held at the Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei, and was broadcast live online, CNA reported. However, when the "Entertainment Effect Award" was presented, Chang expressed his dissatisfaction that the presenter was Lau, a Hong Kong esports personality and YouTuber better known as Toyz.

Anticipating the award, Chang rushed onto the stage and pretended to grab the award, prompting Liu to say, "You're not necessarily the winner." When Liu announced that Chang was indeed the winner, Chang refused the award and immediately labeled Lau, who was convicted in the first instance for drug trafficking, a "drug-dealing dog," before storming off the stage.

Yu Chin-liang (余錦亮), secretary general of the Chinese Taipei Esports Association, said Chang's comments do not represent the position of the association. "We only focus on everyone's contributions to Esports. As for the personal grudges between the two of them, it is beyond our control."

Liu is a former Hong Kong e-sports competitor. After retiring, he served as a game streamer and YouTuber.

However, he was sentenced by the Taichung District Court in 2021 for possessing cannabis vape cartridges. Due to his strong personal style, he often caused controversy, with Liu and Chang engaging in several online arguments in the past.

Cheng Shih-chung (鄭世忠), director of the Sports Administration of the Ministry of Education, which is the official authority over the event, expressed concern over the incident. "We have provided a complete explanation to the director," Yu said.

Yu emphasized that Liu's case has not been finalized in the third instance and is still in the appeals process. However, Yu acknowledged Liu's past contributions to Esports and said the association would not comment on the subsequent criminal cases.

Yu said that the internet celebrities market is not easily understood by outsiders. "Sometimes people may take some actions and do things for the sake of traffic that we cannot predict," added Yu.