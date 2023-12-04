Global Medical Device Market Towards Skyward Success Market Size’s Journey to New Heights | 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer, Becton

The Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “Global Medical Device Market ” 2023, which outlines the regional and markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2023 and 2032. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals. In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.
Global medical device market will reach $882.3 billion by 2032, growing by 5.5% annually over 2022-2032 owing to aging population worldwide, the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance.
Highlighted with 140 tables and 104 figures, this 265-page report ?Global Medical Device Market 2022-2032 by Category (Diagnostic, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopaedics, Dental, Others), Application (Imaging, IVDs, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, Respiratory), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Household), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
? Market Structure
? Growth Drivers
? Restraints and Challenges
? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
? Porter?s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Ukraine-Russia conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify medical device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Application, End User, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3M Co.
Abbott Laboratories
Allergan Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Bayer
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Covidien plc
Cryolife Inc.
Danaher
Depuy Synthes
Endologix, Inc.
Essilor International SA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA
GE Healthcare
Getinge Ab
Johnson & Johnson
Koninklijke Philips NV
Medtronic Inc.
Novartis AG
Olympus Corp.
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Smith & Nephew PLC
Smiths Medical
St. Jude Medical Inc.
Stryker Corp.
Terumo Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Zimmer Holdings Inc.
Based on Category
? Diagnostic Devices
o Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)
o Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)
o Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)
? Consumables
o Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)
o Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)
o Suturing Materials
o Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)
? Patient Aids
o Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)
o Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)
? Orthopaedics and Prosthetics
o Fixation Devices
o Artificial Joints
o Other Artificial Body Parts
? Dental Products
o Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)
o Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)
? Other Medical Device Categories
o Ophthalmic Instruments
o Hospital Furniture
o Wheelchairs
o Medical & Surgical Sterilisers
o Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus
o Other Instruments & Appliances
Based on Application
? Diagnostic Imaging Devices
? In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)
? Cardiology
? Orthopedics
? Ophthalmics
? Respiratory
? Urology & Gynecology
? General and Plastic Surgery
? Endoscopy
? Dental
? Diabetic Care
? Wound Management
? Nephrology
? General Hospital and Healthcare
? Ear, Nose and Throat
? Neurology
? Robotics Navigation
? Other Applications
Based on End User
? Hospitals & Surgical Centers
? Clinics
? Household
? Other End Users
Geographically
? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.
Table of Contents
– Market Summary
– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players
– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
– Market Size by Type and Application
– Regional Market Status and Outlook
– Market Analysis and Outlook
– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics
– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
– Market Effect Factor Analysis
– Research Finding/ Conclusion
– Appendix
– Continue
Key Benefits of This Market Research Reports:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study
- Neutral point of view on the market performance
- Recent enterprise developments and developments
- Competitive panorama and techniques of key players
- Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value
- In-depth evaluation of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the market report:
