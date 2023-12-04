North America Medical Device Market Climbing for Excellence Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Path | Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc

The Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “North America Medical Device Market ” 2023, which outlines the regional and markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2023 and 2032. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals . In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

North America medical device market is projected to grow by 3.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 282.3 billion by 2032, driven by the prevalence of infectious diseases as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovation, and penetration of healthcare insurance.

Highlighted with 97 tables and 68 figures, this 200-page report ?North America Medical Device Market 2022-2032 by Category (Diagnostic, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopaedics, Dental, Others), Application (Imaging, IVDs, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, Respiratory), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Household), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America medical device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Ukraine-Russia conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify medical device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Covidien plc

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher

Depuy Synthes

Endologix, Inc.

Essilor International SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Inc.

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew PLC

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Based on Category

? Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices (further segmented into Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiographs, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Other Electrodiagnostic Devices)

o Radiation Devices (further segmented into CT Scanners; Other Medical X-ray Apparatus; A, B, C Ray Apparatus)

o Imaging Parts & Accessories (further segmented into Contrast Media, X-ray Tubes, Medical X-ray Film, Other Imaging Parts & Accessories)

? Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters (further segmented into Syringes (with/without needles), Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures, Others)

o Bandages & Dressings (further segmented into Adhesive Medical Dressings and Non-adhesive Medical Dressings)

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables (further segmented into Surgical Gloves, Ostomy Products, Blood-Grouping Reagents, First-aid Boxes & Kits)

? Patient Aids

o Portable Aids (further segmented into Hearing Aids, Pacemakers, Other Portable Aids)

o Therapeutic Applications (further segmented into Therapeutic Respiration Devices and Mechano-Therapy Devices)

? Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

? Dental Products

o Dental Instrument & Supplies (further segmented into Dental Instruments, Dental Cements, Teeth & Other Fittings)

o Dental Capital Equipment (further segmented into Dental Drills, Dental Chairs, Dental X-ray)

? Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilisers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Based on Application

? Diagnostic Imaging Devices

? In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

? Cardiology

? Orthopedics

? Ophthalmics

? Respiratory

? Urology & Gynecology

? General and Plastic Surgery

? Endoscopy

? Dental

? Diabetic Care

? Wound Management

? Nephrology

? General Hospital and Healthcare

? Ear, Nose and Throat

? Neurology

? Robotics Navigation

? Other Applications

Based on End User

? Hospitals & Surgical Centers

? Clinics

? Household

? Other End Users

Geographically

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

Key Benefits of This Market Research Reports:

Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study

Neutral point of view on the market performance

Recent enterprise developments and developments

Competitive panorama and techniques of key players

Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value

In-depth evaluation of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the market report:

Thorough Market Examination: This section delves into a comprehensive analysis of the market, employing both quantitative and qualitative assessments. The goal is to provide a profound comprehension of the dynamics shaping the market. Segmented Market Dynamics: The market is systematically segmented based on diverse factors such as product type, application, end-user, and geography. This segmentation offers an intricate perspective on various market segments and their respective growth potentials. Exhaustive Research Endeavors: The report conducts meticulous and in-depth research, utilizing diverse research methodologies and data sources to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the findings. This rigorous approach enhances the credibility of the insights presented. Insightful Overview of Market Competition: In this segment, the spotlight is on the key players in the market. It covers their market rankings, recent developments, partnerships, and acquisitions. This information is crucial for understanding the competitive landscape and making well-informed business decisions. Identification of Market Trends and Projections: The report not only pinpoints and analyzes existing market trends but also provides forecasts for the future. This forward-looking perspective assists businesses in anticipating market changes and formulating strategic plans accordingly. Understanding Market Drivers and Challenges: Delving into the factors influencing market growth, this section identifies key drivers and challenges. Such insights enable businesses to leverage opportunities and overcome obstacles strategically. Recognition of Market Opportunities: The report goes beyond by highlighting potential growth opportunities within the market. This empowers businesses to pinpoint untapped market segments or regions for expansion, fostering a proactive approach to market exploration and growth.

Request full Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1813

