Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market Scaling New Peaks Skyrocketing Market Size on the Horizon | Brainlab AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Mazor Robotics

This extensive research delves deeply into the market's ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals. In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry's controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry's plans and opportunities.
Global neurosurgical robotics market will reach $6.7 billion by 2032, growing by 17.2% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising number of robot-based and computer-assisted neurosurgical procedures, the advantages of neurosurgical robots, technological innovation and growing R&D investment, and the decreasing price of neurosurgical robotics.
Highlighted with 98 tables and 78 figures, this 174-page report ?Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services), Equipment Type (Robot Machines, Navigation, Planners and Simulators, Others), Application (Spinal, Cranial), Surgery Type (Open, MIS), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global neurosurgical robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
? Market Structure
? Growth Drivers
? Restraints and Challenges
? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
? Porter?s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify neurosurgical robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Equipment Type, Application, Surgery Type, End User, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
Brainlab AG
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Medtronic Inc.
Renishaw plc
Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)
Siemens Healthineers
Simbionix USA Corp.
SONOWAND AS
Stryker Corp. / MAKO
Synaptive Medical, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. / Medtech
Based on Offering
? Robotic Systems
? Instruments and Accessories
? System Services
Based on Equipment Type
? Robot Machines
? Navigation Systems
? Planners and Simulators
? Other Equipment Types
By Application
? Spinal Surgery
? Cranial Surgery
By Surgery Type
? Open Surgery
? Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)
By End User
? Hospitals
? Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
? Other End Users
Geographically
? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Offering, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.
Table of Contents
– Market Summary
– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players
– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
– Market Size by Type and Application
– Regional Market Status and Outlook
– Market Analysis and Outlook
– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics
– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
– Market Effect Factor Analysis
– Research Finding/ Conclusion
– Appendix
– Continue
Key Benefits of This Market Research Reports:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study
- Neutral point of view on the market performance
- Recent enterprise developments and developments
- Competitive panorama and techniques of key players
- Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value
- In-depth evaluation of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the market report:
