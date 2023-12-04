Europe Neurosurgical Robotics Market Up and Up Anticipating Market Size’s Skyrocketing Course | Siemens Healthineers, Simbionix USA Corp., SONOWAND AS, Stryker Corp

The Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “Europe Neurosurgical Robotics Market” 2023, which outlines the regional and global markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2023 and 2032. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals . In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Europe neurosurgical robotics market was valued at $332.8 million in 2022 and will grow by 16.9% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising number of robot-based and computer-assisted neurosurgical procedures, the advantages of neurosurgical robots, technological innovation and growing R&D investment, and the decreasing price of neurosurgical robotics.

Highlighted with 49 tables and 46 figures, this 119-page report ?Europe Neurosurgical Robotics Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services), Equipment Type (Robot Machines, Navigation, Planners and Simulators, Others), Application (Spinal, Cranial), Surgery Type (Open, MIS), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe neurosurgical robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify neurosurgical robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Equipment Type, Application, Surgery Type, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Brainlab AG

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Renishaw plc

Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)

Siemens Healthineers

Simbionix USA Corp.

SONOWAND AS

Stryker Corp. / MAKO

Synaptive Medical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. / Medtech

Based on Offering

? Robotic Systems

? Instruments and Accessories

? System Services

Based on Equipment Type

? Robot Machines

? Navigation Systems

? Planners and Simulators

? Other Equipment Types

By Application

? Spinal Surgery

? Cranial Surgery

By Surgery Type

? Open Surgery

? Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

By End User

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

? Other End Users

Geographically

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Russia

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Offering, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

