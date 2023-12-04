Global Digital Transformation Market Momentum Riding the Wave of Dazzling Latest Trends | Accenture Plc, Adobe, Inc., Alibaba Group (Alibaba Cloud), Alphabet Inc

The Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “Global Digital Transformation Market ” 2023, which outlines the regional and global markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2023 and 2032. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals . In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Global digital transformation market will reach $3.91 trillion by 2032, growing by 20.4% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing availability of mobile devices and digital platforms, increasing demand for industrial automation and digitalization, government initiatives, increasing internet penetration, and the growing adoption of IoT/AI/cloud/big data/contactless solutions.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 93 figures, this 200-page report ?Global Digital Transformation Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (IoT, Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, Mobility, Cybersecurity), Function (Production, Workforce, Operational, Customer), Deployment (On-Premises, On-Cloud), End User, Organization Size (Large, SMEs), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital transformation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital transformation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Function, Deployment, End User, Organization Size, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Accenture Plc

Adobe, Inc.

Alibaba Group (Alibaba Cloud)

Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud Platform)

Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

Based on Offering

? Hardware

? Software

? Services

Based on Technology

? Internet of Things (IoT)

? Cloud Computing

? Big Data & Analytics

? Artificial Intelligence (AI)

? Mobility or Social Media

? Cybersecurity

? Other Technologies

By Function

? Production Transformation

? Workforce Transformation

? Operational Transformation

? Customer Transformation

By Deployment

? On-Premises

? On-Cloud

By End User

? BFSI

? Healthcare

? IT & Telecom

? Manufacturing

? Retail & Consumer Goods

? Government & Defense

? Oil & Gas

? Automotive, Transportation & Logistics

? Media & Entertainment

? Education

? Other End Users

By Organization Size

? Large Enterprises

? SMEs

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Technology, Function, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

Key Benefits of This Market Research Reports:

Industry drivers, restraints, and possibilities included in the study

Neutral point of view on the market performance

Recent enterprise developments and developments

Competitive panorama and techniques of key players

Potential and area of interest segments and areas exhibiting promising increase covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in phrases of value

In-depth evaluation of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the market report:

Thorough Market Examination: This section delves into a comprehensive analysis of the market, employing both quantitative and qualitative assessments. The goal is to provide a profound comprehension of the dynamics shaping the market. Segmented Market Dynamics: The market is systematically segmented based on diverse factors such as product type, application, end-user, and geography. This segmentation offers an intricate perspective on various market segments and their respective growth potentials. Exhaustive Research Endeavors: The report conducts meticulous and in-depth research, utilizing diverse research methodologies and data sources to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the findings. This rigorous approach enhances the credibility of the insights presented. Insightful Overview of Market Competition: In this segment, the spotlight is on the key players in the market. It covers their market rankings, recent developments, partnerships, and acquisitions. This information is crucial for understanding the competitive landscape and making well-informed business decisions. Identification of Market Trends and Projections: The report not only pinpoints and analyzes existing market trends but also provides forecasts for the future. This forward-looking perspective assists businesses in anticipating market changes and formulating strategic plans accordingly. Understanding Market Drivers and Challenges: Delving into the factors influencing market growth, this section identifies key drivers and challenges. Such insights enable businesses to leverage opportunities and overcome obstacles strategically. Recognition of Market Opportunities: The report goes beyond by highlighting potential growth opportunities within the market. This empowers businesses to pinpoint untapped market segments or regions for expansion, fostering a proactive approach to market exploration and growth.

