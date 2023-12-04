Smart Cities Market Outlook, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Size, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global smart cities market held a market value of USD 114,901.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 670,424.1 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The “Smart Cities Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart cities utilize information and communication technology to improve operational efficiency, share information with public and provide a better quality of government service and citizen welfare. The market is majorly driven by the growing need for public safety and communication infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities, are also expected to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in 2018-19, Government of India allocated around USD 828.86 million in its budget for development of 5 new smart cities. This budget increased by 7% to about USD 866.61 million in 2019-20. Additionally, rising focus on environmental sustainability and investments in 5G technologies for smart city developments are also factors leading to positive influence on the market.

key player

ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, INTEL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Smart Cities Market has experienced significant growth, driven by urbanization trends and the increasing need for sustainable, efficient, and technologically advanced urban infrastructure. This market spans across various industries such as transportation, energy, healthcare, governance, and public safety, aiming to leverage digital solutions for enhanced quality of life and resource optimization.

Industries adopt smart city solutions to address challenges like traffic congestion, energy consumption, waste management, and public service delivery, utilizing technology to create more livable and connected urban environments.

Technological advancements, including IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, smart grids, and autonomous systems, have fueled the evolution of smart city initiatives, enabling data-driven decision-making and improving operational efficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the significance of smart city solutions, emphasizing the need for resilient, adaptable, and technology-driven urban infrastructure to tackle unforeseen challenges and ensure continuity of services.

Challenges in the smart cities market involve data privacy concerns, interoperability issues among diverse systems, funding constraints, and ensuring citizen participation in decision-making processes.

In conclusion, the Smart Cities Market’s growth signifies its pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living by integrating technology for sustainability and efficiency. As technology continues to evolve and challenges are addressed, the market holds immense potential for further innovation, fostering smarter, more connected, and resilient cities globally.

Segments Overview:

The global smart cities market is segmented into technology, component, application, and deployment.

By technology

• Artificial Intelligence

– Deep Machine Learning

– Artificial Neural Network

– Voice Recognition

– Pattern Recognition

– Natural Language Processing

– Others

• Big Data Big Data Analytics

• Cellular Technology

– 5G Technology

– Others

• Cloud Technology

• Edge Computing

• High Performance Computing

• Internet of Things (IoT)

– Satellite Network

– Cellular Network

– Radio Frequency Identification

– Near Field Communication

– Wi Fi

– Quantum Computing

• Others

The internet of things (IoT) segment accounts for the largest share of more than 30%. Rising adoption of IoT technology in fields such as transportation is expected to contribute to the market growth. The cloud technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to growing advancements in the segment.

By Component,

• Hardware

o Camera

o Sensors/Detectors

o Meters

o Vehicles

o Smart Robots

o Others

• Software

o Cloud (IoT) Platform

o Public

o Private

o Data Management & Analytics

o Cyber Security

o Remote Monitoring

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

o Managed Services

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of around 40% owing to the growing demand for connected hardware devices. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements.

By Application,

• Smart Transportation

o Parking Management

o Ticketing & Travel Management

o Traffic Management

o Passenger Information Management System

o Freight Information System

o Other Smart Transportation Systems

• Smart Utilities

o Energy management

o Advanced Metering Infrastructure

o Smart Grid

o Water Management

o Distribution Management

o Other Smart Utilities

• Smart Governance

o E Governance Solutions

o Smart Public Safety

o Law Enforcement

o City Planning

o Other Governance Services

• Smart Home & Building

o Building Automation System

o Energy Management Systems

o Parking Management System

o Emergency Management System

o Other Smart Building System

• Smart Citizen Service

o Smart Education

o Smart Healthcare

o Emergency Response System

o Video Surveillance System

o Assisted Living Solution

o Other Citizen Services

• Smart Mobility

o Electric Vehicle Charging

o Tunnel Management

o Tolling Management

o Other Mobility Solutions

• Other Applications

The smart citizen service segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 20%. Most of the government organizations prioritise citizen safety which results into the market growth. Smart governance segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. The application enables government organizations to improve accountability, transparency, collaboration, security, and citizens’ participation, which positively influences the market growth.

By Deployment,

• Cloud

• On-Premise

The cloud segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its increasing usage in smart city applications. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

REASION TO BUY

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

