V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size, Overview, Growth, and Forecast 2032

The global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market held a market value of USD 2,917.1 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 18,877.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period

The “V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

key player

Altran, Autotalks LTD, TE Connectivity, Cohda Wireless, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Flex LTD., General Motors, Harman International, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Kapsch Group, Lear Corporation, Marben Products, Mitsubishi Corporation, Molex (Koch Industries), Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, NUVVE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Unex Technology Corp., Stmicroelectronics, and Tata Elxsi, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Market has seen significant growth, revolutionizing the automotive industry by enabling communication between vehicles and everything in their vicinity. This market encompasses sectors like automotive, transportation, infrastructure, and smart cities, offering connectivity solutions that facilitate communication between vehicles, pedestrians, infrastructure, and other devices.

Industries adopt V2X technology to enhance road safety, optimize traffic flow, enable autonomous driving, and facilitate efficient transportation systems by exchanging real-time data among vehicles and their surroundings.

Technological advancements, including V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), and V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) communication, have paved the way for enhanced road safety, reduced congestion, and improved transportation efficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of V2X technology in promoting contactless and safer transportation, accelerating its adoption for enabling remote services and autonomous capabilities.

Challenges in the V2X market involve standardization, ensuring cybersecurity in interconnected systems, addressing infrastructure requirements, and gaining widespread adoption across different regions and vehicle types.

Segments Overview:

The global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) market is segmented into component, communication, connectivity, application, vehicle type, and vehicle application.

By Component

• Hardware

o Onboard Unit (Connectivity Control Unit)

o Road-Side Unit

• Software Platform

• Services

The hardware segment held the largest share of more than 45%. The high product availability of V2X hardware is anticipated to contribute to market growth. The software platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to rising advancements in the segment, such as the 5G technology.

By Communication

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

• Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

• Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

• Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

• Vehicle-to Device (V2D)

The vehicle to vehicle (V2V) segment accounted for the largest share due to government initiatives in this segment. On the other hand, the vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 35.1% over the forecast period, as the technology would help in resolving issues such as traffic congestion.

By Connectivity,

• Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC)

• Cellular

• Hybrid

The DSRC segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its cost-effectiveness over the connectivity segments. The cellular segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as it offers wide coverage options, as compared to the other alternatives.

By Application,

• Automated driver assistance (ADAS)

• Intelligent traffic systems

• Emergency vehicle notification

• Passenger information system

• Fleet & asset management

• Parking management system

• Line and non-line of sight

• Backing

• Others

The fleet & asset management segment accounted for the largest market share of around 15% owing to increasing usage of V2X in the sector. The ADAS segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the technological advancements by market players in the segment.

By Vehicle Type

• ICE Vehicle

• Electric Vehicles

The ICE Vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high adoption of ICE Vehicles across the globe currently. Electric vehicles are expected to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the segment by many market players in the automobile sector.

By Vehicle Application

• Commercial

• Passenger

• Off-highway

The passenger segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high demand for passenger cars. The off-highway segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

