Residential Water Treatment Market : Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue and Forecast 2032

The Global Residential Water Treatment Market is poised to surpass USD 34 billion by 2028, fueled by mounting public health concerns and continuous advancements in water purifier technology, further bolstered by expanding residential constructions.
Key Insights:
According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the Global Residential Water Treatment Market reached USD 21.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%, reaching around USD 34.29 billion by 2028. The market’s growth is driven by the escalating demand for water treatment systems in households due to increasing water pollution and urban population growth. Governments globally are intensifying their focus on water treatment technologies to combat water scarcity issues, thus supporting the residential water treatment market. However, high equipment costs and a shortage of skilled workers are hindering market growth.
Factors Driving Market Growth:
With rising concerns about waterborne diseases such as Typhoid, Cholera, and Malaria stemming from contaminated water, the market is set to witness a surge in water purifier sales worldwide. Advancements in water purifier technology and the availability of skilled talent globally encourage cost-effective product development. Manufacturers are experimenting with advanced filtration technologies like carbon nanotubes and cutting-edge membrane systems.
Rising Government Support and Public Awareness:
Governments worldwide are organizing events and campaigns to increase public awareness of the detrimental effects of contaminated water. United Nations’ World Water Day on March 22 raises awareness about water’s importance in various societal aspects. The growing emphasis on effective water management prompts market participants to invest in product development and technological innovations. Introduction of technologically advanced solutions to the market contributes to increasing product demand.
Challenge: Costly Installation and Maintenance:
While residential water treatment offers numerous benefits, the installation of water treatment systems can be expensive. For instance, water softeners, used to convert hard water to soft water, incur significant installation costs. Some systems, like distillation units, consume substantial energy for cooling and heating. Infrastructure inadequacies in underdeveloped regions exacerbate these challenges.
Segmental Analysis:
Global Residential Water Treatment Market – By Application:
Segments include Residential Buildings/Apartments, Individual Housing, Villas, and Others. The residential segment, primarily focused on generating potable water for domestic use, is expected to be the largest market segment. The demand for treated drinking water, removal of impurities, and addressing health concerns contribute to rapid growth in residential water treatment applications.
Impact of COVID-19:
During the pandemic, increased health concerns have propelled residential demand for point-of-use water treatment systems, particularly due to the work-from-home culture. However, high installation and operational costs remain a significant hurdle for market expansion. Manufacturers are concentrating on eco-friendly systems to adhere to stringent government regulations.
Competitive Landscape:
Key players in the Global Residential Water Treatment Market include A.O Smith Corporation, Kent Supreme, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic, Aqua Care, 3M, Aquasana, Waterwise Inc, Everpure, GE Appliances, among others. Market leaders maintain dominance through R&D investments, technological integration, and product advancements. Strategies like alliances, mergers, and partnerships are employed for market growth.
Consult analysts for vital insights to maximize business growth in the Global Residential Water Treatment Market. The comprehensive report provides information on growth potential, upcoming trends, market statistics, and technology insights to aid decision-making. Additionally, it examines growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics within the market.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Device
Tabletop
Faucet-Mounted
Countertop
Others
By Technology
RO
Ultrafiltration
Distillation
Disinfection
Filtration
Others
By Application
Residential Buildings/Apartments
Individual Housing
Villas
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
