Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market Illuminating Consumer Behavior, The Power of Ethnography Techniques | Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

According to Report Ocean, global cling film market size was valued at $1,064.17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,486.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.89% from 2020 to 2026. Growing potential for cling film in food industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market. The cling film market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and region.

Key Highlights of Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market :

Packaging Industry Growth: The cling film market is closely tied to the packaging industry, which has experienced steady growth. Cling film is widely used for food packaging, providing a convenient and effective means of preserving freshness and preventing spoilage.

Food Industry Applications: Cling film is extensively used in the food industry for wrapping, covering, and preserving various food items. It helps extend the shelf life of perishable goods, maintains food hygiene, and prevents contamination.

Convenience and Versatility: Cling film is valued for its versatility and ease of use. Its ability to conform to the shape of the items being wrapped makes it a preferred choice for both commercial and household applications. The convenience it offers in terms of storage and handling contributes to its popularity.

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability: Environmental consciousness has influenced the cling film market. There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic cling film. Manufacturers are exploring biodegradable materials and recyclable options to address environmental concerns.

Innovations in Material Technology: Continuous research and development efforts are focused on improving the material properties of cling film. Innovations include enhanced stretchability, better cling performance, and the incorporation of antimicrobial properties for food safety.

Market for Industrial and Healthcare Use: Cling film finds applications beyond the food industry. It is used in industrial settings for bundling and securing items. In healthcare, cling film is utilized for sterile wrapping and covering medical equipment.

Globalization and Market Dynamics: The cling film market is influenced by globalization and international trade. Manufacturers often operate on a global scale, supplying cling film to various regions based on demand and market dynamics.

Shift towards Pouch Packaging: In the food packaging sector, there is a trend toward the use of pouches. Cling film is employed in the production of pouches for packaging snacks, liquids, and other consumer goods, contributing to its market growth.

Regulatory Compliance and Food Safety Standards: Adherence to regulatory standards and food safety requirements is crucial for manufacturers in the cling film market. Compliance with international regulations ensures the suitability of cling film for food contact applications.

Impact of Consumer Preferences: Changing consumer preferences, including a preference for convenient and ready-to-eat foods, influence the demand for cling film. Manufacturers may respond to these preferences by developing specialized cling film products tailored to specific applications.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by material, including Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC). By application, the cling film market is classified into Food, Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial. On the basis of region, the cling film industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Berry Global, Inc

Bursa Pazar? A.?.

Chahua Modern Housewares Co., Ltd.

Comco Plast CCC GmbH

DowDuPont Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Mirel Vratimov a.s.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Scientex Berhad

Sedat Tahir A.?.

The Glad Products Company

The Klckner Pentaplast Group

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

By Application:

Food

Medical & Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global cling film market.

To classify and forecast global cling film market based on material, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global cling film market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global cling film market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global cling film market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cling film market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of cling film

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to cling film

