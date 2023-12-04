Alexa
Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Ethnography Techniques Capturing the Essence of Consumer Behavior | Knowles Electronics, LLC, Kyocera Corporation, MARUWA CO., LTD., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2023/12/04 10:45

Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, the global economy is poised for recovery. Projections indicate that the World “Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market ” will witness substantial growth, expanding from USD million in 2023, to USD million by 2032 and is expected to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) until 2032, generating significant revenue. This development offers consumers comprehensive insights into the business landscape, encompassing past, present, and future perspectives. Such understanding empowers them to make informed investments and allocate resources judiciously. The research report not only features current analysis but also provides updated forecasts for various market segments across all geographical regions. Drawing from extensive consultations with key industry stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors, this “Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market ” Report offers valuable analysis and insights.

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market size was valued at $10256.07 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $16838.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.34% from 2020 to 2026. This extensive report’s in-depth analysis will provide data on supply & demand and production for every facet of the industry. This global report on includes region such as Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and South America.

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Key Highlights of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market :

  • Electronics Industry Growth: The MLCC market is closely tied to the electronics industry, and its growth is significantly influenced by the expanding demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, automotive electronics, and other consumer electronics.
  • Miniaturization Trend: The trend toward smaller and more compact electronic devices has driven the miniaturization of components, including MLCCs. Manufacturers are continually developing smaller MLCCs with higher capacitance to meet the size constraints of modern electronic devices.
  • Increasing Adoption in Automotive Electronics: The automotive sector is a significant consumer of MLCCs. The growing complexity of automotive electronics, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment, has led to an increased demand for MLCCs in this sector.
  • Rising Demand in 5G Technology: The rollout and expansion of 5G technology globally have contributed to the demand for MLCCs. These capacitors play a crucial role in supporting the functionality of 5G-enabled devices and base stations.
  • Supply Chain Challenges: The MLCC market has faced challenges related to supply chain disruptions, including shortages of raw materials and production capacity constraints. These challenges can impact the availability and pricing of MLCCs in the market.
  • Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements focus on improving the performance characteristics of MLCCs, including higher capacitance, lower equivalent series resistance (ESR), and enhanced reliability. Developments in materials and manufacturing processes contribute to these advancements.
  • Market Consolidation and Mergers: The MLCC market has witnessed consolidation through mergers and acquisitions. Larger companies may acquire smaller manufacturers to strengthen their market presence, expand product portfolios, and enhance production capabilities.
  • Environmental Regulations and Materials Innovation: Environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable electronics drive innovation in MLCC materials. Manufacturers are exploring environmentally friendly materials and production processes, aligning with global sustainability goals.
  • Fluctuating Prices and Raw Material Costs: MLCC prices can be subject to fluctuations influenced by factors such as changes in raw material costs, global demand, and supply chain disruptions. Manufacturers and consumers need to navigate these dynamics to manage costs effectively.
  • Focus on Quality and Reliability: Given the critical role of MLCCs in electronic devices, there is a continued emphasis on ensuring high-quality and reliable capacitors. Manufacturers invest in quality control measures and testing protocols to meet industry standards and customer expectations.

The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Class I Capacitors, Class II Capacitors. By application, the multilayer ceramic capacitor market is classified into Communications, Computers & Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense. On the basis of region, the multilayer ceramic capacitor industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:
Exxelia Technologies
Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd.
Johanson Technology, Inc.
KEMET Corporation
Knowles Electronics, LLC
Kyocera Corporation
MARUWA CO., LTD.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Nippon ChemiCon Corporation
Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO)
Samwha Capacitor Group
Shenzhen Eyang Technology Development Co. Ltd.
Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Walsin Technology Corp.
Yageo Corporation

By Product:
Class I Capacitors
Class II Capacitors

By Application:
Communications
Computers & Peripherals
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical & Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective
To analyze and forecast the market size of global multilayer ceramic capacitor market.
To classify and forecast global multilayer ceramic capacitor market based on product, application, and region.
To identify drivers and challenges for global multilayer ceramic capacitor market.
To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global multilayer ceramic capacitor market.
To conduct pricing analysis for global multilayer ceramic capacitor market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:
Manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitor
Raw material suppliers
Market research and consulting firms
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Organizations, forums and alliances related to multilayer ceramic capacitor

