Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS) Market Unleashing the Power of Ethnography for Deeper Consumer Insights | Matrix Nutrition, LLC, Ohly GmbH, Orffa Additives B.V

According to Report Ocean, global mannan oligosaccharide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2026. Mannanoligosaccharide (MOS) is a glucomannoprotein complex derived from the outer cell wall of yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. MOS is wellknown as effective supplement food for livestock to increase their nutrients absorption and health status. Growing potential for MOS in food and dietary supplements, animal feed industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS) Market:

Animal Feed Additive: Mannan Oligosaccharide (MOS) is widely used as a feed additive in animal nutrition. It is incorporated into animal feeds to enhance gut health and promote overall well-being in livestock and poultry.

Prebiotic Properties: MOS is known for its prebiotic properties, promoting the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. This helps in maintaining a healthy gut microbiota in animals, leading to improved digestion and nutrient absorption.

Antibacterial Effects: MOS has demonstrated antibacterial effects against certain harmful pathogens in the gut. This property contributes to the reduction of gastrointestinal infections in animals, supporting their overall health.

Replacement for Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs): In response to concerns about antibiotic resistance, MOS is utilized as an alternative to Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs) in animal feed. It serves as a natural and effective means of promoting growth and performance in livestock without the use of antibiotics.

Immune System Support: MOS has been associated with immune system modulation in animals. By supporting the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT), MOS helps enhance the immune response, making animals more resilient to diseases.

Improved Nutrient Utilization: The inclusion of MOS in animal feed is linked to improved nutrient utilization. It helps animals extract more nutrients from their diet, leading to better growth rates and feed efficiency.

Market Growth in Livestock and Poultry Farming: The MOS market experiences growth parallel to the expansion of the livestock and poultry farming industries. As global demand for animal products rises, there is an increased focus on enhancing animal health and productivity.

Regulatory Environment: Compliance with regulatory standards and guidelines in different regions is a critical aspect of the MOS market. Adherence to safety and quality regulations ensures the acceptance and approval of MOS-containing feed additives.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development activities aim to explore the full potential of MOS in animal nutrition. This includes investigations into its specific modes of action, optimal dosage levels, and potential applications in different species.

Global Market Dynamics: The MOS market is influenced by global factors such as trade policies, economic conditions, and shifts in consumer preferences for animal products. International trade and collaboration play a role in the distribution and availability of MOS products.

Integration into Specialty Diets: MOS is often integrated into specialty diets for animals, including those designed for specific growth stages, production purposes, or health conditions. This customization addresses the diverse needs of various animal farming sectors.

The mannan oligosaccharide market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. By application, the mannan oligosaccharide market is classified into Food, Animal Feed. On the basis of region, the mannan oligosaccharide industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (Fubon)

Biofeed Technology Inc

Chengdu Yongan Yuanhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Enshi Tinjoy BioTechnology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong VTR BioTech Co., Ltd.

LALLEMAND Inc.

Matrix Nutrition, LLC

Ohly GmbH

Orffa Additives B.V.

Zhuhai TXY Biotech Holding Co., Ltd.

By Application:

Food

Animal Feed

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

