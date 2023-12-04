Automotive Suspension Market Power of Ethnography Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior | Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco Inc., Benteler International AG

The global automotive suspension market size was valued at $54.69 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $70.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2026. Growing potential for automotive suspension in passenger car industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market. The automotive suspension market is segmented on the basis of geometry, product, system, application, and region.

Key Highlights of Automotive Suspension Market :

Rising Global Automotive Production: The Automotive Suspension market is influenced by the overall production and sales of automobiles globally. Growth in automotive production, driven by consumer demand and economic factors, directly impacts the demand for suspension systems.

Supply Chain Challenges and Raw Material Costs: Like other automotive components, the suspension market is subject to supply chain challenges and fluctuations in raw material costs. Disruptions in the supply chain can impact production.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by geometry, including Dependent Suspension, Independent Suspension, Semi Independent Suspension. Based on product, the market for automotive suspension is segmented into Air Suspension, Leaf Spring. By system, the automotive suspension market is divided into Passive Suspension, Active & Semiactive Suspension. By application, the automotive suspension market is classified into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle. On the basis of region, the automotive suspension industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

KYB Corporation

Continental AG

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Tenneco Inc.

Benteler International AG

BeijingWest Industries, Co. Ltd. (BWI)

Gabriel India Limited

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Mando Corporation

WABCO Holdings, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

By Geometry:

Dependent Suspension

Independent Suspension

Semi Independent Suspension

By Product:

Air Suspension

Leaf Spring

By System:

Passive Suspension

Active & Semiactive Suspension

By Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive suspension market.

To classify and forecast global automotive suspension market based on geometry, product, system, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive suspension market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global automotive suspension market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global automotive suspension market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive suspension market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of automotive suspension

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive suspension

Reasons to Buy This Report: