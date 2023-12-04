1,8-Diaminonaphthalene Future of Mobile Research Innovations and Trends | Changzhou Chungang Chemical Co., Ltd., Haimen Huanyu Chemical Factory

According to Report Ocean global 1,8diaminonaphthalene (1,8DAN) market is expected to grow by USD 2.37 million during 20202026 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. 1,8Diaminonaphthalene, or 1,8DAN, is an organic compound with the formula C10H6(NH2)2. This compound is a diamine in which the two dimethylamino groups are attached on the same side or peri position of a naphthalene system. 1,8DAN is primarily used as intermediates in the production of solvent dyes, such as C.I.Solvent Red 135, C.I.Solvent Orange 60. 1,8DAN is also a precursor to 1,8bis(dimethylamino)naphthalene (Proton Sponge, SigmaAldrich), one of the strongest organic bases. Prices of 1,8diaminonaphthalene (1,8DAN) over the past 12 months have exhibited a roller coaster pattern of highs (upto 90,000 USD/ton) and lows. Prices have been affected by major factors, such as drop in demand of 1,5diaminonaphthalene (a byproduct of 1,8DAN), vicious competition among Chinese major producers, etc.

Key Highlights of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene (1,8-Naphthalenediamine, CAS 479-27-6) Market:

Chemical Overview: Provide an introduction to 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene, detailing its chemical structure, properties, and common applications.

Provide an introduction to 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene, detailing its chemical structure, properties, and common applications. Market Size and Growth: Analyze the current market size of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene and highlight historical growth patterns. Identify factors contributing to market expansion or contraction.

Analyze the current market size of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene and highlight historical growth patterns. Identify factors contributing to market expansion or contraction. End-Use Industries: Explore the primary industries that utilize 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene, such as the production of dyes, pigments, or specialty chemicals. Discuss the diverse applications and demand drivers in these industries.

Explore the primary industries that utilize 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene, such as the production of dyes, pigments, or specialty chemicals. Discuss the diverse applications and demand drivers in these industries. Regional Analysis: Assess the geographic distribution of the market, emphasizing key regions or countries where demand is highest. Consider factors such as regulatory environments, economic conditions, and industrial activities.

Assess the geographic distribution of the market, emphasizing key regions or countries where demand is highest. Consider factors such as regulatory environments, economic conditions, and industrial activities. Key Players and Market Share: Identify major companies involved in the production and distribution of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene. Analyze their market share, key strategies, and recent developments, including mergers, acquisitions, or technological advancements.

Identify major companies involved in the production and distribution of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene. Analyze their market share, key strategies, and recent developments, including mergers, acquisitions, or technological advancements. Production and Supply Chain: Examine the production process of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene, including raw material sourcing, manufacturing methods, and supply chain dynamics. Evaluate factors impacting production costs and potential challenges in the supply chain.

Examine the production process of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene, including raw material sourcing, manufacturing methods, and supply chain dynamics. Evaluate factors impacting production costs and potential challenges in the supply chain. Price Trends: Investigate historical and current price trends of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene. Highlight factors influencing pricing, such as raw material costs, supply-demand dynamics, and market competition.

Investigate historical and current price trends of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene. Highlight factors influencing pricing, such as raw material costs, supply-demand dynamics, and market competition. Regulatory Landscape: Provide insights into the regulatory framework governing the production, distribution, and use of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene. Address any recent regulatory changes that may impact the market.

Provide insights into the regulatory framework governing the production, distribution, and use of 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene. Address any recent regulatory changes that may impact the market. Market Drivers and Challenges: Identify key factors driving market growth, such as increasing demand from specific industries or technological advancements. Discuss challenges, such as regulatory hurdles or competition from alternative products.

Identify key factors driving market growth, such as increasing demand from specific industries or technological advancements. Discuss challenges, such as regulatory hurdles or competition from alternative products. Emerging Trends and Opportunities: Explore emerging trends in the 1,8-Diaminonaphthalene market, such as new applications, technological innovations, or market expansion into untapped regions. Highlight potential opportunities for market players in these evolving trends.

The 1,8diaminonaphthalene market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. By application, the 1,8diaminonaphthalene market is classified into Solvent Dyes, Chemical Intermediates. On the basis of region, the 1,8diaminonaphthalene industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Changzhou Chungang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Haimen Huanyu Chemical Factory

Hunan Bide Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Kaifeng Huarui Chemical New Materials Co., Ltd.

Parshwnath Pigments Ltd.

By Application:

Solvent Dyes

Chemical Intermediates

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

