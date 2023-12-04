Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Power of Neuromarketing Techniques for Measuring Subconscious Responses | CNPC Daqing Petrochemical Co., Denka Company Limited, ELIX Polymers SL

According to Report Ocean, the global production of ABS in 2018 was estimated at 11.8 million tons. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% over the forecast period 2020-2026. ABS plastic is a terpolymer formed by polymerization process styrene & acrylonitrile in the presence of polybutadiene. Usually, the composition comprises the half amount of styrene with the remaining balance divided between acrylonitrile and butadiene. Growing potential for ABS in appliance and electronics & electricals market in China is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market :

Versatile Thermoplastic Polymer: ABS is a versatile thermoplastic polymer known for its strength, toughness, and impact resistance. It is widely used in various industries for its balanced combination of mechanical properties.

Applications in Consumer Goods: ABS is extensively used in the production of consumer goods, including appliances, electronic housings, toys, and luggage. Its aesthetic appeal, ease of processing, and durability make it a preferred material for such applications.

Automotive Industry Usage: The automotive industry is a major consumer of ABS, which is employed in interior and exterior components. Applications include dashboard panels, trim, grilles, and other parts requiring a combination of strength and appearance.

3D Printing Material: ABS is a popular material in the field of 3D printing. Its favorable characteristics, such as ease of printing, strength, and post-processing capabilities, contribute to its widespread use in additive manufacturing.

Electronics and Electrical Applications: ABS is utilized in the electronics and electrical industries for the production of casings, connectors, and other components. Its electrical insulating properties and impact resistance make it suitable for these applications.

Customization through Color and Surface Finish: ABS is amenable to customization in terms of color and surface finish. Manufacturers can easily color the material during processing, and its surface finish can be modified to achieve different textures or appearances.

Chemical Resistance and Durability: ABS exhibits good resistance to chemicals, making it suitable for applications where exposure to various substances is a concern. Its durability and resistance to wear contribute to its longevity in different environments.

Market Growth in Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is a key player in the global ABS market. The growth of manufacturing industries, including automotive and electronics, influences the demand for ABS in this region.

Raw Material Dynamics: The production of ABS involves the use of raw materials like acrylonitrile, butadiene, and styrene. Fluctuations in the prices or availability of these raw materials can impact the overall cost of ABS production.

Focus on Sustainable Alternatives: Sustainability considerations and environmental awareness are prompting research into bio-based or recycled alternatives to traditional ABS. Manufacturers are exploring ways to reduce the environmental impact of ABS production.

Regulatory Compliance and Standards: Adherence to regulatory standards and safety guidelines is critical in the ABS market. Compliance ensures that ABS products meet quality and safety requirements, especially in applications where performance is crucial.

Adherence to regulatory standards and safety guidelines is critical in the ABS market. Compliance ensures that ABS products meet quality and safety requirements, especially in applications where performance is crucial. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts focus on improving the properties of ABS, such as flame retardancy, UV resistance, and processing efficiency. Technological advancements contribute to the diversification of ABS applications.

The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. By application, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is classified into Appliances, Electronics & Electricals, Automotive, Building & Construction, Toys & Recreational Goods. On the basis of region, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

A. Schulman Inc. (LyondellBasell Industries N.V.)

Arabian Petrochemical Co. (Petrokemya)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC Daqing Petrochemical Co.

Denka Company Limited

ELIX Polymers SL

Formosa Plastics Group

Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (GPPC)

INEOS Styrolution Holding Limited

IRPC Public Company Limited

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Liaoning Huajin Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon A&L Inc.

Petrochemical Commercial Company

PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company

PJSC SIBUR Holding

By Application:

Appliances

Electronics & Electricals

Automotive

Building & Construction

Toys & Recreational Goods

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

To classify and forecast global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market based on application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

